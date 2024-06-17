16 items worth splurging on this summer

Summer is the perfect time to treat yourself. It’s vacation season, the days are filled with warm weather and sunshine and there are often plenty of summer sales. If you’ve been holding off on buying that new couch, the newest iPhone or redoing your patio, why not now?

Our list has everything from the latest tech to fashion and outdoor luxuries you might want to consider splurging on.

Some of these splurge worthy items can be found on Amazon, and you can get your packages ASAP when you become an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping.

Tech

Apparel and accessories

Home furnishings

Outdoor fun

Grab the latest iPhone for yourself this summer if you’ve been looking to upgrade. The newest model features a switch from a lighting port to a USB-C port and an enhanced camera. You can get an iPhone 15 through any major carrier, including Verizon and AT&T.

Do you prefer Samsung to Apple? Opt for the new Galaxy tablet complete with a bright new screen and a much longer battery life than past generations. You can find S9s on Samsung’s site or through Best Buy.

Ray Ban doesn’t just sell sunglasses now, they also have Smart glasses that double as a device that can take pictures, play music and access AI. Visit Ray Ban or order a pair or on Amazon.

Apple just released their best version of the iPad Pro yet. It’s the thinnest, brightest iPad the company has created. Best Buy and Amazon both sell iPad pros.

A Stetson is a classic hat that is both fashionable and helps protect you from the sun when you’re outside. L.L. Bean sells a Stetson perfect for any outdoor activities. Hat Country also sells cowboy that Stetsons.

Carry everything you need in style with a beautifully made leather tote bag. Amazon has genuine leather vintage-style tote bags for about $100. You can find an even more luxurious option at Latico for just over $200.

A caftan can be worn as a breathable dress or a swimsuit cover-up, and one made of silk provides the ultimate comfort during hot summer days. You can find well-made, gorgeous brand-name PatBo caftans on Amazon. Or find a whole range of caftan options at Natori.

Prepare for football season early by splurging on a brand new NFL jersey. You can get official jerseys from Dick’s Sporting Goods and Nike.

A LoveSac is like a giant fuzzy beanbag chair that can be molded into whatever shape you want. They’re pricey, but are well worth it if you’re looking for the ultimate comfort chair. Check out the LoveSac site for all different fabric and color options.

If you’ve been waiting for an opportunity to upgrade your couch, now’s the time to take the leap. You can get a sectional with a round chaise in a variety of neutral colors from Castlery.

Another option is from Homebody. It’s one of the most comfortable couches you’ll sit on and can easily be moved around to meet your needs.

If one of your favorite things to do is kick back and relax with a TV show marathon, you probably spend a lot of time with your coffee table. Upgrade to a table that shows off your specific style and is sturdy enough to hold everything you need.

Antique lovers will appreciate this wood coffee table from Perigold that looks like it’s straight out of an antique shop. Those with a more modern sense of style can find a solid wood coffee table with a unique design from Birch Lane.

A dining table is the staple of the home, so it’s important you have the dining table of your dreams. The Room Place has a five-piece modern pine wood dining table complete with four chairs. For an industrial look paired with wood, Birch Lane has this dining set complete with a table, chairs and a bench.

An outdoor patio set helps you stay comfortable when you’re spending time outside. They can be pricey, but you’re essentially getting an entire living room set for your outside area, so that’s to be expected.

Amazon has a huge 15-piece patio set for under $1,200, which is a steal. Homary has a smaller four-piece set made from woven rope and complete with a coffee table for just under $2,000.

Weber gas grills are popular for a reason. They cook better than most and come in unique colors. Plus, you can get virtually any size you want, such as this small propane grill with two side tables right from Weber’s site. Perigold also has a larger E670 Weber grill that has a side burner and a durable, sleek black frame.

Want more grill accessories? Check out this article.

Egg swings are fun, comfortable chairs that easily fits two adults. Amazon has a variety of egg swing colors to choose from for under $400. Wayfair also has swing options that can hold more than 500 lbs.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Add some beauty to your backyard with a gazebo. It provides a place to eat, host parties or just hang out. You can get DIY gazebo kits from either Amazon or Lowe's that provide everything you need to build your own gazebo.