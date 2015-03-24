Your favorite Easter candy: What will it take to work it off?

Cadbury Creme Eggs, Peeps, Robin's Eggs: We love you. But you pack quite the caloric punch. Figure out what it'll take to burn off those Easter season indulgences before you hit the candy aisle.

*Calories burned based on a 135-pound woman.

Cadbury Creme Egg: 150 calories (1 egg)

This classic Easter treat packs 6 grams of fat and 20 grams of sugar into one little egg. (Thanks, irresistible cream filling!). Indulge, then grab a partner and burn off those cals with a 30-minute game of doubles tennis.

Original Peeps: 140 calories (5 yellow chicks)

The good news here is that Peeps have no fat content —but five of the little guys (a serving size) have 34 grams of sugar (ouch). If you're headed to the gym, hop on the rower — 20 minutes of moderate rowing will burn those cals off.

Milk Chocolate-Covered Peeps: 110 calories (1 chick)

These individually wrapped candies get a plus for built-in serving size. And 3 grams of fat and 14 grams of sugar isn't SO bad. Burn off the cals with a 30-minute brisk walk (hey, you can do that during your lunch break).

Cadbury Mini Eggs: 190 calories (12 pieces)

With that coated hard-candy shell and creamy milk chocolate inside, there's really no way to say no to these gems. A dozen pieces is a satisfying serving size, but it packs in 8 grams of fat and 27 grams of sugar. Burn off the calories with a 30-minute run/walk, like one of these non-boring treadmill workouts.

Sweetarts Chicks, Ducks and Bunnies: 50 calories (10 pieces)

Like most fruity candies, these cuties have no fat, although a serving does have 12 grams of sugar. The good news? About 30 minutes of gentle yoga burns nearly 80 calories, so if you have a few more pieces than the serving size (those bunnies are so friggin' adorable!), you're still good.

M&Ms Bunny Mix: 210 calories (1.5 ounces or about 1/4 cup)

Gotta love those pastel colors and bunny ears on these special-edition candies. A small handful has 9 grams of fat and 26 grams of sugar, so put on those running shoes: A 25-minute run at a 12-minute mile pace should burn off those cals.

Hershey's Milk Chocolate Eggs: 200 calories (7 pieces)

There's something so fun about peeling off the pretty foil on these little guys. (We remain hopeful that this action also burns cals, but it's doubtful). Hide seven pieces in an Easter egg and get a surprise that includes 12 grams of fat and 22 grams of sugar. A 30-minute elliptical workout at a moderate pace should burn the cals off.

Whoppers Mini Robin Eggs: 190 calories (24 pieces)

Buy these in handy little milk-carton servings (rather than the grab-all-you-can bags) and you get a bonus for automatic portion control. There are 5 grams of fat and 30 grams of sugar in each box; burn off the cals with a 30-minute cross-country hike.

Snickers Egg: 160 calories (1 egg)

Eating one of these takes you straight back to childhood. Burn off the cals (plus 9 grams of fat and 17 grams of sugar) by taking your exercise regimen back to basics, too: 15 minutes of moderate jumping rope should do the trick.

Reese's Peanut Butter Egg: 170 calories (1 egg)

Get your peanut butter fix with these individually wrapped eggs; there's 10 grams of fat and 16 grams of sugar in each one (but yay for portion control). It'll take about 35 minutes of moderate aerobics to burn those cals off.

Lifesavers Gummies Bunnies and Eggs: 130 calories (20 pieces)

Chewy and sweet, these have no fat but 25 grams of sugar per 20-piece serving. Use the opportunity to do some springtime yard work: 25 minutes of it will burn off those cals.

Russell Stover Marshmallow Egg: 110 calories (1 egg)

Remember finding these during Easter Egg hunts? Thanks to the light'n'fluffy 'mallow, each egg has just three grams of fat and 14 grams of sugar. Burn off the cals with 30 minutes of beginner Pilates.

Russell Stover Solid Milk Chocolate Bunny: 240 calories (1 bunny)

We're pretty sure sharing these treats has initiated plenty of sibling rivalry over the years. (Who gets the ears??) Each one has 14 grams of fat and 23 grams of sugar in addition to the 240 calories. Mend fences with said sibling and go on a 30-minute moderate bike ride to burn those cals off.

This article originally appeared on Self.com.