Weight-loss surgery pros and cons in the spotlight after singer's 'scary' experience

Amid the surge in GLP-1 weight-loss medications, some have questioned whether invasive procedures like lap band, gastric sleeve and bypass surgeries could wane in popularity.

Carnie Wilson, of the band Wilson Phillips, recently shared her "very scary" experience on social media after having her laparoscopic adjustable gastric band (lap band) removed.

The singer previously had gastric bypass surgery before having a lap band placed in 2012. With this procedure, a silicone device is surgically placed around a portion of the stomach to restrict food intake.

Wilson, 57, wrote in an Instagram post how she was readmitted to the hospital after the removal surgery due to high blood pressure and swelling.

"It was intense. They found an ulcer in there," Wilson said. "It doesn't surprise me with all the stress I've had this year. They actually found an obstruction with food inside the lap band … That makes me want to barf."

In a previous interview with Fox News Digital, Wilson voiced her stance against Ozempic and other weight-loss medications, saying that the drugs "scare" her.

What to know about weight-loss surgery

The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) recently reported new research that found bariatric surgery offers greater weight loss and lower costs over time compared to GLP-1s.

Weight-loss surgery works by shrinking the stomach and re-calibrating hunger hormones and metabolism, according to Dr. Hector Perez, M.D., lead bariatric surgeon at Renew Bariatrics’ Mexico headquarters.

Gastric bypass is best for diabetes and reflux, while sleeve gastrectomy is "simpler and highly effective" but can worsen acid reflux, the doctor shared in an interview with Fox News Digital.

With gastric sleeve and bypass surgeries, patients lose an average of 25% to 35% of their total body weight and "keep most of it off for years," Perez said.

"I’ve had patients come off insulin within 48 hours of surgery before they’ve even lost much weight — because, simply put, the gut and pancreas start communicating differently," he said.

"GLP-1 drugs like Wegovy and Zepbound are fantastic tools and typically lead to 15% to 22% weight loss, but they only work while you stay on them, whereas surgery can deliver lasting change without lifelong injections," he added.

Dr. Marina Kurian, a bariatric surgeon at NYU Langone, also spoke with Fox News Digital about how different degrees of obesity require varying treatments.

"It's not a disease of willpower — it is an actual chronic disease that can cause recurrent weight gain despite intervention," she said.

"So, with the treatment of obesity, some people will do well with medications, some will do better with surgery and some may require medication and surgery."

Potential risks

Perez noted that lap bands are "notorious for causing long-term irritation."

"The lap band is, frankly, outdated," he told Fox News Digital. "I spend more time removing them than placing them … I’ve pulled out bands years later that literally eroded into the stomach wall like a zipper that slowly chewed through fabric."

"In 2025, the smartest approach is no longer ‘surgery or medication’ — it’s using them together, strategically."

Kurian acknowledged that "things can happen" in any type of surgery, highlighting that Wilson’s complications occurred upon lap-band removal after 13 years with the implant.

"Most of our patients do extremely well," she said. "The instance of complications with each of these procedures is fairly low long-term."

In her own practice, Kurian said she’s seen a decrease in weight-loss surgeries in the wake of GLP-1 popularity, but noted that it is "very subjective" based on cost and coverage.

Patients who have a body mass index of 27 along with a related medical condition, or those who have a BMI of 30 to 40 (qualifying as obese), have responded best to GLP-1s, research has shown.

Most medical guidelines say that people with a BMI of 40 or higher, or a BMI of 35 or higher with an obesity-related health condition, are eligible for weight-loss surgery.

‘Not a free pass'

For those who are candidates for weight-loss surgery, Perez emphasized that it isn’t a "free pass," as it's important to follow a healthy lifestyle to maintain the results.

"You’ll need protein-focused eating and muscle-preserving exercise," he said. "You’ll be taking daily vitamins and doing bloodwork forever, navigating side effects like reflux or dumping, and constantly guarding against easy regain from liquid calories and grazing — but for most patients, the trade-off is worth it."

Perez’s advice is to choose a procedure based on reflux history, diabetes status, lifestyle and willingness to follow up long-term.

"In 2025, the smartest approach is no longer ‘surgery or medication’ — it’s using them together, strategically," Perez said.

Kurian agreed, adding that patients who have done well with surgery but who experience weight recurrence will often benefit from adding a medication to their treatment.

"It’s a spectrum of treating the severity of disease and almost personalizing it to the individual patient," she said.

Doctor defends GLP-1s

Dr. Brett Osborn, a Florida neurosurgeon and longevity expert, previously pointed out that bariatric surgery can carry "significant risk," and that it does not erase the need for behavioral changes.

"Surgery doesn’t teach discipline," he told Fox News Digital. "It doesn't rewire your brain. It just shrinks your stomach and hopes you comply with a post-op diet that most people don’t have the willpower to follow. That’s why the recidivism rate (weight regain) is high."

"Surgery doesn’t teach discipline."

GLP-1 agonists, on the other hand, target the brain's command centers of appetite and satiety, Osborn noted.

"They decrease hunger, increase satiety and ultimately change behavior from the inside out," he said. "They don’t just change your body — they change your biology."

The doctor also noted that GLP-1s have been linked to health benefits beyond weight loss, including reduced risk of dementia and protection against heart disease.

"Yes, these drugs are expensive. Yes, they can cause GI side effects. But those are manageable with competent physician oversight and proper education," Osborn added.

A spokesperson for Eli Lilly, maker of Mounjaro and Zepbound, previously provided the below statement to Fox News Digital.

"Obesity medications, like Zepbound, represent a significant advancement in the treatment of obesity, offering a non-invasive treatment option for people living with this chronic disease. While bariatric surgery remains an important and effective intervention for some patients, it is not suitable or accessible for everyone. Since obesity cannot be addressed with a one-treatment-for-all approach, it is important that there are treatments available that provide patients with numerous options."

Fox News Digital’s Tracy Wright and Melissa Rudy contributed to this report.