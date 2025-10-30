Viral ‘energy booster’ has doctors divided — here’s what to know before trying it

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Coenzyme Q10, better known as CoQ10, is a trending supplement touted for boosting energy and heart health — but how do the benefits stack up to the risks?

CoQ10 is a natural compound found inside every cell, where it helps turn food into usable energy. It also acts as an antioxidant, helping to protect cells from everyday wear and tear, according to multiple health sources.

Because CoQ10 levels naturally dip with age, and may drop even more with certain medications, many people reach for supplements, which are often marketed for heart health, energy, muscle recovery and even brain protection.

But before you toss a bottle into your cart, here’s what cardiologists and health experts have to say about it.

According to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH), CoQ10 plays an important role inside the body, but there is inconclusive clinical evidence that it can broadly prevent or treat disease.

Some studies suggest that CoQ10 may slightly lower blood pressure or ease fatigue from prescription drugs that lower cholesterol — but large, well-designed trials haven’t confirmed major benefits for Parkinson’s, heart disease or other conditions.

Still, experts say CoQ10 is considered safe for most people. The main side effects are mild, like upset stomach or insomnia, but the NCCIH cautions that the supplement can interfere with certain medications, including blood thinners and insulin.

Cardiologists are intrigued, but cautious. A 2022 American College of Cardiology (ACC) press release noted that CoQ10 was among a handful of micronutrients linked to reduced cardiovascular risk and potentially a decrease in all-cause mortality.

However, the same release stressed that more high-quality studies are needed before doctors can recommend it across the board.

Because CoQ10 may help relax blood vessels, it can sometimes nudge blood pressure lower than expected, experts caution.

Unlike prescription drugs, supplements aren’t tightly regulated by the FDA. That means the amount of CoQ10 in each capsule can differ widely among brands.

It’s recommended to look for products that have been third-party tested, such as those with USP (U.S. Pharmacopeia) seals, to ensure quality and purity.

CoQ10 is fat-soluble, so it should be taken with a meal that contains some healthy fat for better absorption, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Most people tolerate between 100 mg and 200 mg of CoQ10 per day without issues. However, experts advise talking with your doctor to determine the right dose for you.

Experts agree that while CoQ10 is generally safe and can offer some benefits, it’s not a miracle pill.

People with heart failure or frequent migraines may see benefit from the supplement, but should first discuss it with a doctor, according to Mayo Clinic.

For those looking to improve heart health, the best bet is still a regimen of regular exercise, a balanced diet and doctor-supervised care.