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Health Newsletter

RFK Jr. backs easier peptide access for wellness as doctors raise red flags

And more of this week's top health stories, right to your inbox

By Fox News Staff Fox News
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Top stories

'Anti-aging' peptides may soon be easier to get amid RFK Jr.'s push

→ Doctors expose ‘buffalo hump’ as potential sign of hidden health conditions

→ Popular weight-loss medications linked to hidden side effects

RFK Jr. peptides push

RFK Jr. continues his push for accessible peptides, but some experts urge caution. (Secretary Kennedy/X, iStock)

Interview of the week

→ Dr. Wendy Troxel shares relationship tips for chronic snorers and their tired partners

How to save your relationship from loud snoring, according to a sleep expert Video

Unexpected threats

→ Doctor warns wearable fitness trackers could backfire

Where you live could shape your risk of cancer mortality

→ Lead contamination exposed in public parks across major city

Happy children swinging and playing at a playground

The city previously applied for a lead prevention grant prior to the recent investigation of local parks. (iStock)

Conversation starters

Dementia risk could be tied to your mindset and outlook on life

→ Americans wait overnight for access to free healthcare as costs soar

→ What is butt microneedling? Behind the 'desperate' procedure Kelly Ripa tried

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HEALTH STORIES

This article was written by Fox News staff.

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