RFK Jr. backs easier peptide access for wellness as doctors raise red flags

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Top stories

→ 'Anti-aging' peptides may soon be easier to get amid RFK Jr.'s push

→ Doctors expose ‘buffalo hump’ as potential sign of hidden health conditions

→ Popular weight-loss medications linked to hidden side effects

Interview of the week

→ Dr. Wendy Troxel shares relationship tips for chronic snorers and their tired partners

Unexpected threats

→ Doctor warns wearable fitness trackers could backfire

→ Where you live could shape your risk of cancer mortality

→ Lead contamination exposed in public parks across major city

Conversation starters

→ Dementia risk could be tied to your mindset and outlook on life

→ Americans wait overnight for access to free healthcare as costs soar

→ What is butt microneedling? Behind the 'desperate' procedure Kelly Ripa tried