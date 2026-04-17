RFK Jr. backs easier peptide access for wellness as doctors raise red flags

Top stories
→ 'Anti-aging' peptides may soon be easier to get amid RFK Jr.'s push
→ Doctors expose ‘buffalo hump’ as potential sign of hidden health conditions
→ Popular weight-loss medications linked to hidden side effects
Interview of the week
→ Dr. Wendy Troxel shares relationship tips for chronic snorers and their tired partners
Unexpected threats
→ Doctor warns wearable fitness trackers could backfire
→ Where you live could shape your risk of cancer mortality
→ Lead contamination exposed in public parks across major city
Conversation starters
→ Dementia risk could be tied to your mindset and outlook on life
→ Americans wait overnight for access to free healthcare as costs soar
→ What is butt microneedling? Behind the 'desperate' procedure Kelly Ripa tried