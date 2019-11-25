Expand / Collapse search
Departed
Published

Restaurateur Harry Morton, dead at 38, may have had surgery complications, report says

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
Wealthy restaurateur Harry Morton, who was found dead Saturday afternoon at the age of just 38, may have died because of surgery complications, according to a new report.

TMZ reported that the founder of the Pink Taco restaurant chain had surgery to repair a deviated septum a few weeks before his death.

The news outlet said that a septoplasty is a surgery to straighten out the septum to allow for better nasal airflow; if the surgical instruments cut too deeply, then the base of the brain could be damaged.

Lt. Elisabeth Albanese, a spokeswoman for the Beverly Hills Police Department, told Fox News via email there would be no new developments until after the autopsy, which was performed Monday.

Harry Morton, the founder of the Pink Taco restaurant chain, was found dead in his Beverly Hills home at the age of 38. (John Shearer/WireImage, File)

Morton turned up dead in his home in Beverly Hills, Calif., PEOPLE reported.

Restaurants were the family business. His father, Peter Morton, co-founded Hard Rock Cafe and Hotels, and his grandfather, Arnie Morton, founded Morton’s The Steakhouse.

He previously owned the Viper Room nightclub in West Hollywood with Johnny Depp.

People magazine reported he dated famous women including Demi MooreLindsay Lohan, Paris Hilton, Britney Spears and Jennifer Aniston.

Via social media, Lohan paid tribute to her friend and former boyfriend.

The tribute, posted on Instagram for Lohan's 8.1 million followers, included a black-and-white snapshot of the pair at the 63rd International Venice Film Festival in September 2006.

"Best friends. Best life," Lohan wrote.

