Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Health

Pot and gaming combo could pose hidden health risks, researchers warn

New findings 'underscore the need for targeted interventions'

Angelica Stabile By Angelica Stabile Fox News
close
Dr. Marc Siegel explains potential impacts of marijuana reclassification Video

Dr. Marc Siegel explains potential impacts of marijuana reclassification

Fox News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel joins ‘The Ingraham Angle’ to discuss the Trump administration potentially reclassifying marijuana and its impact on health.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Smoking marijuana and playing some video games may seem like a chill night for some — but both hobbies have been linked with psychosis in a variety of studies.

As the Trump administration considers reclassifying marijuana as a Schedule III drug, touting the medicinal benefits of CBD, the question looms of how pot and gaming could impact the mental health of Americans.

A June 2023 study, published in the journal Psychopathology, examined the link between gaming disorder (an addictive behavioral disorder) and psychotic disorders.

CANNABIS USE RISES AMONG PREGNANT WOMEN DESPITE SERIOUS FETAL RISKS

Excessive gaming may act as a trigger for psychotic episodes in some patients, according to multiple case reports. The sudden disruption of gaming habits could also trigger psychosis.

The researchers noted that there is a significant lack of research on how these two disorders interact.

a marijuana joint on top of a gaming controller

Various studies have separately linked cannabis use and gaming with psychosis. (iStock)

A similar study from 2023, published in BMC Psychiatry, found that insomnia and cyberbullying are key mechanisms in this link between gaming and psychotic disorders.

The researchers concluded that prevention of sleep deprivation and cyberbullying can reduce the risk.

USING MARIJUANA TO COPE WITH STRESS OR TRAUMA MAY BACKFIRE, STUDIES WARN

Another study, published in Frontiers in Psychiatry in 2024, concluded that adolescents and young adults engage in "problematic gaming" much faster than adults.

Adolescents and young adults also shared similar psychiatric comorbidities, including autism, ADHD and problematic gambling.

More recent research has highlighted an increased risk of psychosis in certain marijuana users.

friends play video games and smoke a joint

Younger gamers and substance users are more susceptible to psychotic symptoms compared to adults, studies show. (iStock)

A study published in JAMA Psychiatry in April found that cannabis use disorder is associated with heightened dopamine activity in the same brain pathway involved in psychosis, which could explain why cannabis increases the risk of psychosis.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another study from September 2025 compared psychotic symptoms, dissociation and alexithymia (difficulty identifying and expressing emotions) among non-cannabis users, natural cannabis users and synthetic cannabinoid users.

Dr. Drew Pinsky: Legalizing cannabis 'isn't helping matters, it's making things worse' Video

The results, published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research, found that synthetic users had more severe psychotic symptoms, high dissociative symptoms with little improvement over time, and limited recovery from alexithymia.

Natural cannabis users showed elevated dissociation with some improvement. The non-users had higher negative symptoms at the start, but these improved progressively over a six-month period.

men play video games and smoke weed

One study found that synthetic cannabinoid users had higher negative psychotic symptoms. (iStock)

The researchers concluded that synthetic cannabinoids are associated with "more severe and persistent psychotic symptoms and emotional dysregulation compared to natural cannabis."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

"These findings underscore the need for targeted interventions addressing emotional regulation and salience processing in cannabis-related psychosis," the authors wrote.

Both gaming and cannabis use have a more severe impact on the psychosis of younger individuals, research has shown.

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews.com/health

For example, a 2022 NIH-published study found that general substance use in kids under 17 years of age posed a greater risk of psychotic-like experiences.

"Developing early detection and intervention for both substance use and psychotic-like experiences may reduce long-term adverse outcomes," the researchers concluded.

Angelica Stabile is a lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue