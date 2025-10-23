Popular bubble tea may contain concerning levels of heavy metal, investigation finds

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bubble tea can be a delicious, sweet treat — but is it all that good for you?

Consumer Reports has released the results of a recent investigation into the contents of a bubble tea (also referred to as boba tea) beverage, suggesting potentially concerning levels of lead.

Bubble teas typically contain a brewed tea of choice, milk or creamer, sweetener, flavor and tapioca pearls, or jelly-textured bubbles known as boba, which sit at the bottom of the drink.

Originally from Taiwan, bubble tea shops have exploded across the U.S. in recent years. At-home boba tea kits and canned options are also available.

Tapioca, the main ingredient in boba, is obtained from cassava, which is a root vegetable, per the USDA.

According to recent tests by Consumer Reports, cassava-containing products can sometimes have very high levels of lead.

The experts ran a small test on boba pearls from two popular chains — Gong Cha and Kung Fu — as well as two packaged products from Trader Joe’s and WuFuYuan, aiming to determine the presence of heavy metals like lead, arsenic, cadmium and mercury.

Three samples of each product were tested, with the liquid and boba analyzed separately.

According to the researchers, none of the boba samples contained levels of arsenic, cadmium or mercury that would pose a threat to health.

Lead levels were higher, although none of the boba tested was above Consumer Reports' official levels of concern, as reported by James E. Rogers, Ph.D., director of food safety research and testing.

Three out of the four boba samples contained more than 50% of the level of concern in one serving. The researchers noted, however, that this was not a comprehensive look at the boba tea market.

Lead was detected in both the boba pearls and the tea. Sana Mujahid, Ph.D., manager of food safety research and testing for Consumer Reports, stated that it’s "difficult to tell" where the lead in the liquid portion came from.

WuFuYuan’s Tapioca Pearl product had a 29% level of concern for lead, followed by Kung Fu Tea’s Milk Tea with Boba at 63%, Gong Cha Pearl Milk Tea at 70% and Trader Joe’s Instant Boba Kit at 83%.

"[This] is a good reason to treat it as an occasional treat, not an everyday staple," Rogers commented in the report.

While an 83% concern level is far less than other cassava-based foods that contained more than 2,000%, the researchers pointed out that no level of lead exposure is considered safe.

"It’s hard to avoid being exposed to some lead. It’s found in varying amounts in food, drinking water, soil and many homes," Rogers said. "The health risks come from repeated or continuous exposure over time."

"But small amounts add up and, in the long run, may have health effects. That’s why it’s prudent to minimize your exposure to known sources of lead when you can."

Lead has been shown to have "serious adverse effects" on the developing brain and nervous system, which can be particularly threatening during pregnancy and in young children.

Tom Neltner, national director of Unleaded Kids in Washington, D.C., commented in the report that adult lead exposure leads to about 256,000 cardiovascular disease deaths each year.

Generally, bubble tea can be high in sugar and overall calories. Some drinks can contain close to 1,000 calories in one serving, depending on add-ons and toppings.

Consumer Reports advised consumers to limit regular consumption of boba tea, as any products known to contain lead and other heavy metals should be consumed "in moderation."

Companies respond

Trader Joe’s reported to Consumer Reports that the food store has discontinued its Instant Boba Kit.

Jason Tsou, general manager at WuFuYuan’s parent company, Shanghai ZhouShi Foodstuffs in China, shared in a statement to Consumer Reports, "We take the safety of our products very seriously, and your outreach has prompted us to further improve our existing quality control measures."

In a statement sent to Fox News Digital, Gong Cha commented that the bubble tea company takes the quality and integrity of its ingredients "very seriously."

"To uphold our high standards, we work with suppliers who undergo rigorous independent testing," the company wrote. "Our boba pearls, like most boba pearls, are made from tapioca, a root vegetable. Because root crops can naturally absorb trace amounts of lead from soil and water, we closely monitor to ensure levels remain well within FDA guidance."

Gong Cha stated that it also performs its own independent tests of all ingredients, which have shown "no adverse findings."

Fox News Digital reached out to Kung Fu Tea for comment.