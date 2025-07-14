People are using vibration plates for weight loss: Do they work?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new fitness fad is all about catching a vibe.

Vibrating plates, or vibration plate machines, have been trending on social media as a potentially effective method for losing weight and burning fat.

The fitness device uses whole-body vibration to stimulate the muscles, according to a medically reviewed guide by WebMD.

The constant contracting and relaxing of the muscles through vibration is also said to help improve strength, flexibility, circulation and bone mass.

Vibration treatment can also decrease post-exercise muscle soreness and lower levels of stress hormones like cortisol, according to WebMD.

"But always check with your doctor before you use them," the guide noted. "They’re no substitute for the basics of good health, like regular exercise and a healthy diet."

Vibration machines can sometimes be found at gyms, but have become popularized for at-home use.

Nic Wilson, a fitness trainer at F45 Training in Hollwood, California, confirmed in an interview with Fox News Digital that vibration plates can improve muscle activation by forcing the muscles to "contract more frequently," which could help with strength, balance and coordination.

Even short, 10- to 15-minute sessions can provide benefits, according to Wilson, making the plates appealing to those who have busy schedules or are looking for low-impact options.

Some studies have also suggested that vibration training may support improved bone density, especially in older adults or people with limited mobility, according to the expert.

Wilson did note that there are some limitations to vibration training, including the fact that they don't burn a large amount of calories.

"While they can enhance muscle activation, vibration plates alone are not a high-calorie-burning workout and won’t replace traditional cardio or strength training for weight loss or conditioning," he told Fox News Digital.

"It's not yet clear if whole-body vibration provides the same range of health benefits as exercise you actively engage in."

The fitness expert also stressed that this method of exercise is not for everyone.

"People with certain medical conditions — [like] joint issues, pregnancy or cardiovascular problems — should consult a healthcare professional, as the vibrations can potentially aggravate these [circumstances]."

A Mayo Clinic forum on whole-body vibration noted that while advocates back these benefits, comprehensive research is "lacking."

"It's not yet clear if whole-body vibration provides the same range of health benefits as exercise you actively engage in, such as walking, biking or swimming," the clinic wrote.

"Some research does show that whole-body vibration may help improve muscle strength and that it may help with weight loss when you also cut back on calories."

Other research has shown that whole-body vibration, performed appropriately under medical supervision, could help reduce back pain, lower blood pressure and improve cognitive function.

Those interested in trying the alternative therapy should consult with a medical professional to ensure safe usage.