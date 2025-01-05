Ozempic ‘microdosing’ is the new weight-loss trend: Should you try it?

A new trend gaining popularity among people trying to lose weight is microdosing the diabetes medication Ozempic.

With approximately 70% of American adults meeting the criteria for being obese or overweight, more people are turning to weight loss medications to help them shed pounds.

Ozempic is approved for type 2 diabetes , while its counterpart, Wegovy, is approved for treating obesity. Both are made by Novo Nordisk.

Eli Lilly also offers a diabetes medication, Mounjaro, as well as a version for weight loss, Zepbound.

"Ozempic is the only version among the weekly injectables — Ozempic, Wegovy, Zepbound and Mounjaro — that has the option to ‘hack’ the pen for a smaller dose," Dr. Alexandra Sowa, an obesity medicine specialist and founder of SoWell in New York, told Fox News Digital.

She is also the author of the book "The Ozempic Revolution" that is set to be released on Jan. 7.

Fox News Digital spoke to the experts to get the skinny on this latest trend.

What is microdosing?

Microdosing Ozempic refers to using smaller amounts compared to the standard therapeutic doses that are traditionally prescribed for managing type 2 diabetes and aiding weight loss, experts say.

This practice is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

"Health care clinicians do not typically recommend this approach, as the standard dosing regimen is based on clinical trials determining the most effective and safe amount for these conditions," noted Dr. Fatima Cody Stanford, obesity medicine physician at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School.

There are no established guidelines for microdosing – although there are reports on social media of using 10 to 100 times lower than standard prescriptions, added Dr. Christopher McGowan, a gastroenterologist and obesity specialist who runs True You Weight Loss in Cary, North Carolina.

Some people get confused by the terminology, the doctors noted.

"I think there's a little bit of a misconception, as some people say ‘I'm microdosing’ when they're just on the starting doses or don’t go all the way up in the escalation titration dosing of the medication," Sowa said.

Benefits of microdosing

The primary reason for microdosing is to reduce costs, according to McGowan.

For example, he said, a patient might think that if a full prescription costs over $250 per week, they may be able to achieve some benefit with just $25 worth of the medication.

The average monthly retail price of Ozempic ranges from $1,000 or more without insurance, per GoodRx.

People may also pursue microdosing to reduce the incidence or severity of side effects such as nausea, vomiting or stomach discomfort, according to Stanford.

"Some individuals might start with microdoses to gradually acclimate their body to the medication, potentially easing into the full therapeutic dose over time," she said.

Any potential benefit of the medication, however, will likely wane proportionally with lower doses, experts noted.

Individuals may also microdose due to supply challenges, according to Dr. Amy Rothberg, clinical professor of medicine in the Division of Metabolism, Endocrinology & Diabetes at the University of Michigan.

"Some feel they may derive a benefit from microdosing by being able to extend their supply and may perceive an effect," Rothberg, who is also the medical director of Rewind, a lifestyle program for type 2 diabetes patients, told Fox News Digital. "As we know, the placebo effect may have a strong impact."

Potential risks of the practice

The most likely risk of microdosing is a lack of effectiveness, McGowan noted.

"Microdosing Ozempic or other [weight-loss] medications is entirely off-label and unproven, with no supporting clinical studies," he cautioned.

Stanford also warned that smaller doses may not provide adequate blood sugar management, leading to uncontrolled diabetes and associated complications.

It can also lead to suboptimal weight loss and unpredictable results, as well as the potential for misuse, she added.

People who microdose often use a "compounded" version of the medication, which the FDA does not regulate.

"This introduces risks such as contamination, inconsistent formulations and uncertainty about the actual strength of the product being injected," McGowan stated.

Additionally, these compounded versions are usually dispensed in vials, which requires a syringe to draw it up, in contrast to the FDA-approved versions that are simpler to use.

Using the compounded versions through vials runs the risk of drawing up too much medication — so instead of microdosing, it's possible to macrodose, Sowa warned.

Medical supervision is key

Some providers are still comfortable offering microdosing for select patients with one caveat — that people should always consult a health care clinician before altering their medication regimen.

"As long as it is being dispensed and monitored by a physician, I don’t see how anybody is going to overdose, especially when we are giving such small amounts," Dr. Suzanne A. Trott, a double board-certified plastic and general surgeon in Beverly Hills, told Fox News Digital.

"I have seen a lot of patients who are given metformin for weight loss — I don’t see how this is any different," said Trott, who runs her own microdosing clinic.

Trott pointed out that there are many "off-label" practices offered to patients.

" Botox and fillers are not even FDA-approved for most of the places we use them," she noted.

Experts agree that sustained weight loss will not occur with medication alone.

"I think people find that it’s easier to take a drug, but neglect concomitant behavioral changes," Rothberg said.

In the absence of changes to diet and physical activity patterns, the long-term benefits will disappear once the drug is stopped, she noted.

Trott also recommends maintaining consistent exercise, strength training, hydration and high protein intake to maintain muscle mass.

Fox News Digital reached out to Novo Nordisk, the maker of Ozempic, for comment.