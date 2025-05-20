Most sleep-deprived cities in US revealed in report: Where does yours rank?

Where you live could affect how you sleep at night.

New research from Innerbody revealed that some areas of the country are more sleep-deprived than others.

The study used data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other benchmarks from the 100 most populous cities in the U.S., ranking each on sleep duration and quality.

For each city, the researchers analyzed the prevalence of five metrics — physical activity, obesity, alcohol consumption, mental distress, and noise and light pollution — all of which can impact sleep quality.

Below are the top 10 most sleep-deprived cities, according to the study results.

Norfolk, Virginia New Orleans, Louisiana Detroit, Michigan Toledo, Ohio Cincinnati, Ohio Indianapolis, Indiana Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Laredo, Texas Cleveland, Ohio Memphis, Tennessee

The researchers noted that many of these cities are in the eastern half of the U.S., and Ohio appears multiple times.

While these cities ranked as the most overall sleep-deprived, Honolulu, Hawaii, placed No. 1 for worst sleep duration, with 42.3% of adults getting fewer than seven hours of shuteye per night.

That's followed by Norfolk, Virginia; New Orleans, Louisiana; Detroit, Michigan; and Huntsville, Alabama.

Memphis, Tennessee, ranked No. 1 for the city with the worst sleep quality, followed by New Orleans, Louisiana; Norfolk, Virginia; Cincinnati, Ohio; and Corpus Christi, Texas.

The study also identified the country’s least sleep-deprived cities, listed below.

Minneapolis, Minnesota Seattle, Washington San Jose, California Madison, Wisconsin Boise, Idaho St. Paul, Minnesota Denver, Colorado Lincoln, Nebraska Oakland, California San Francisco, California

The researchers commented that cooler temperatures in some of these locations could boost sleep quality.

Sleep expert Wendy Troxel, PhD – a RAND Corporation senior behavioral specialist and licensed clinical psychologist in Utah – confirmed in an interview with Fox News Digital that, per her own research, location can have an impact on sleep.

"It's often said that your zip code can influence your health as much as your genetic code," she said. "Together, these results highlight that this saying holds true for sleep health as well."

Troxel’s latest research, published in the journal Sleep Health, showed that improving sleep health requires "moving beyond individual-focused approaches and considering broader strategies" in relation to neighborhoods, she said.

This includes investing in neighborhood improvements to enhance sleep quality and overall population health.

"Considering the strong connection between sleep health issues and preventable chronic diseases like cardiovascular disease, diabetes and stroke, our findings suggest that interventions aimed at improving neighborhood conditions could yield significant benefits," she added.