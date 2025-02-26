Expand / Collapse search
First measles death in Texas outbreak, plus surprising dementia drivers

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

Fox News' Health newsletter brings you stories on the latest developments in health care, wellness, diseases, mental health and more.

TOP 3:

- First measles death reported amid Texas outbreak

- Doctor comments on Pope Francis' condition

- Low levels of essential vitamin could increase dementia risk

This week's top health news included an update on Pope Francis' health, a vitamin's potential link to dementia, and the first measles death amid the Texas outbreak. (iStock; Getty)

LIFELONG LOVE – A couple broke the record for the longest living marriage. Continue reading…

VACCINE RISKS - A Yale study reveals why some people get chronic symptoms after the COVID shot. Continue reading…

HEALTH HELPERS - These 6 handy tools can help you stay on top of your heart health. 

