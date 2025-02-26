First measles death reported in West Texas amid growing outbreak

The first measles death has been reported in West Texas amid the outbreak that has infected more than 100 people, Associated Press reported on Wednesday morning.

Melissa Whitfield, a spokesperson for Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center confirmed the death to AP.

The patient's identity and age were not shared.

Covenant Children’s Hospital in Lubbock did not immediately respond to a request for comment from AP.

As of Tuesday, the Texas outbreak had affected 124 people across nine counties, according to a statement from the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

Cases have also been spreading to New Mexico, with a total of nine confirmed in that state so far.

The DSHS first confirmed the outbreak on Feb. 5.

The agency added that the best way to prevent sickness is to receive two doses of the vaccine against measles, "primarily administered" as the combination measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) immunization.

This is a developing story.