First measles death reported in West Texas amid growing outbreak

More than 124 people have been infected across nine Texas counties

Melissa Rudy By Melissa Rudy , Angelica Stabile Fox News
Published
Concerns over surging measles cases in Texas, New Mexico Video

Concerns over surging measles cases in Texas, New Mexico

Fox News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel gives insight into the rise of measles cases across Texas and New Mexico on ‘America’s Newsroom.’

The first measles death has been reported in West Texas amid the outbreak that has infected more than 100 people, Associated Press reported on Wednesday morning.

Melissa Whitfield, a spokesperson for Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center confirmed the death to AP.

MEASLES OUTBREAK CONTINUES TO WORSEN AMONG KIDS IN THIS US STATE

 The patient's identity and age were not shared.

Covenant Children’s Hospital in Lubbock did not immediately respond to a request for comment from AP.

Child with flushed cheek rash

As of Tuesday, the Texas outbreak had affected 124 people across nine counties, according to a statement from the Texas Department of State Health Services. (iStock)

As of Tuesday, the Texas outbreak had affected 124 people across nine counties, according to a statement from the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

Cases have also been spreading to New Mexico, with a total of nine confirmed in that state so far.

The DSHS first confirmed the outbreak on Feb. 5.

The agency added that the best way to prevent sickness is to receive two doses of the vaccine against measles, "primarily administered" as the combination measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) immunization.

This is a developing story.

Melissa Rudy is senior health editor and a member of the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to melissa.rudy@fox.com.