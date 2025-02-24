Drugs that reduce dementia risk — and others that increase it

Some medications could have the unintended benefit of reducing dementia risk.

That’s according to a recent study by the universities of Cambridge and Exeter, where researchers evaluated several existing drugs to see if they could do double-duty as dementia treatments.

The team reviewed data from 14 prior studies, which included more than 130 million patients and one million dementia cases, according to a press release.

They determined that several classes of prescription drugs were shown to affect dementia risk.

The findings were published in Alzheimer’s and Dementia: Translational Research & Clinical Interventions.

"We urgently need new treatments to slow the progress of dementia, if not to prevent it," said co-first author Dr. Ben Underwood, from the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Cambridge and Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust, in the release.

"If we can find drugs that are already licensed for other conditions, then we can get them into trials and — crucially — may be able to make them available to patients much, much faster than we could do for an entirely new drug."

Drugs that reduce and increase risk

Antibiotics, antivirals, anticoagulants (blood thinners) and anticonvulsants (medications used to prevent or treat seizures) were all linked to a reduced risk of dementia, according to the study.

Four vaccines — for hepatitis A, typhoid, hepatitis A and typhoid combined, and diphtheria — were also associated with a reduced risk.

"This finding supports the hypothesis that common dementias may be triggered by viral or bacterial infections, and supports recent interest in vaccines, such as the BCG vaccine for tuberculosis, and decreased risk of dementia," the researchers wrote in the release.

Anti-inflammatory medications, such as ibuprofen, were also found to reduce dementia risk.

"Inflammation is increasingly being seen to be a significant contributor to a wide range of diseases, and its role in dementia is supported by the fact that some genes that increase the risk of dementia are part of inflammatory pathways," the release stated.

Some drugs were associated with an increased risk of dementia, including antipsychotic medications.

There was "conflicting evidence" for other classes of drugs, including those indicated for blood pressure, depression and diabetes.

Two medications are currently approved for Alzheimer’s treatment in the U.S. — lecanemab (Leqembi) and donanemab (Kisunla).

Both are monoclonal antibodies that are administered via IV infusions. They work by reducing the build-up of amyloid plaques in the brain, but they are only effective for those with early-stage Alzheimer's and have the potential for some serious side effects, according to experts.

"You should never change your medicine without first discussing it with your doctor."

Dr. Chris Vercammen, a board-certified internal medicine physician at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), was not involved in the study but shared his reaction to the findings.

"This review identifies classes of medications that have an association with an increased risk of dementia," Vercammen, who specializes in geriatrics and palliative care, told Fox News Digital.

"Systematic reviews offer the advantage of aggregating data across multiple studies, which can provide a more comprehensive understanding of the current state of knowledge on a subject."

The study did have some limitations, the researchers acknowledged, due to differences in how each individual study was conducted and how the data was gathered.

Vercammen agreed that these types of reviews are limited by the overall quality of the available studies.

"Furthermore, unlike meta-analyses, they do not provide a summary effect size for each medication, which makes it difficult to discuss risk precisely."

Despite the limitations, Vercammen said the findings are "plausible" and highlight the importance of comprehensive medication reviews for older adults at risk of dementia.

Lourida emphasized that all drugs have benefits and risks.

"You should never change your medicine without first discussing it with your doctor, and you should speak to them if you have any concerns."

Vercammen agrees that patients who are considering new medications or treatments should consult with their doctors.

"Though dementia lacks a cure and available drugs present challenges, my experience highlights the value of personalized care," he told Fox News Digital.

"This involves addressing the practical needs of the person living with dementia and their caregivers — the 'second patients' — who provide essential daily support. This is the essence of continuous, compassionate care in the absence of a cure."