Washington DC
Published

DC health says masks may be necessary until Thanksgiving

DC’s mask mandate which went into effect on July 31

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Former CDC director predicts more 'super' COVID variants

Fox News Medical Contributor Dr. Marc Siegel reacts to Former CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield's comments on ‘The Story.’

Washington, D.C. health officials say the indoor mask mandate, now in its second week, may be in place until Thanksgiving given the rising number of cases and stagnated vaccination rates. 

Patrick Ashley, a senior deputy director of the D.C. health department, told WRC-TV that the mask mandate will likely be in effect for the weeks to come. 

DC locals react to mask mandate

"We’re very hopeful that we’ll get back to normal around the holidays," Ashley said, adding: "We’re hopeful that by Thanksgiving we’ll be in a different spot, but that relies on people getting vaccinated." 

D.C. has been experiencing a steady climb in COVID cases, and on Monday reported a 7-day average of 125 new COVID cases per day. Meanwhile, vaccination rates have leveled off. 

BIDEN WHITE HOUSE RECRUITS TIKTOK INFLUENCER BENNY DRAMA FOR EYEBROW-RAISING VACCINE VIDEO

D.C.’s mask mandate, which went into effect on July 31, requires residents over the age of 2 to wear face masks indoors, regardless of vaccination. 

The order followed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines issued the week prior that recommended those in areas of the country with "high" or "substantial" COVID-19 transmission wear masks indoors. 

On Tuesday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that all city employees and contractors and contractors – including teachers, police officers, and sanitation workers – must be fully vaccinated by Sept. 19 or take a weekly COVID test, FOX 5 reported

