China deploys 1,400 military doctors, nurses to staff makeshift hospitals in Wuhan



Following the first confirmed coronavirus death outside China, the country’s defense military on Sunday deployed 1,400 medical personnel to staff a new hospital in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak of the novel virus that’s now killed more than 300 people and sickened more than 14,000 in China alone.



CORONAVIRUS DEATH IN PHILIPPINES SAID TO BE FIRST OUTSIDE CHINA



Meanwhile, the mysterious respiratory illness, which now can be spread from human-to-human contact, has infected at least six people throughout the United States, with confirmed cases in Washington state, California, Arizona and Illinois, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Upon direct order of Chinese President Xi Jinping, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force on Sunday began airlifting 1,400 medical staff as well as 58 tons of medical supplies to Wuhan, located in China’s Hubei province, the Chinese defense ministry said in a statement. Many of the military doctors and nurses chosen for the job have experience treating either the outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) in 2003 or Ebola in West Africa in 2014.

They are to join the 450 military personnel already in the city. The Chinese military took control of the newly constructed Huoshenshan Hospital on Sunday after it was constructed in less than 10 days. It is expected to open Monday and includes 1,000 beds, intensive care units and sections for diagnosis and infection control, China's state news agency Xinhua reported. Chinese state media has been live broadcasting the construction of a second makeshift hospital in the city, the Leishenshan Hospital, which is expected to be in operation by Wednesday, the Bangkok Post reported. That facility is to include 1,300 beds.

Over the weekend, a 44-year-old Chinese man visiting the Philippines died from the coronavirus, the World Health Organization confirmed Sunday. He and his female companion, who is currently hospitalized in Manila, both are from Wuhan and stopped in Hong Kong Jan. 21 before traveling to the Philippines. The death was reported hours after Philippine’s President Rodrigo Duterte was to issue a travel ban on all non-Filipino citizens from China, including Hong Kong and Macau.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The novel virus has spread to at least 24 countries since its outbreak in China in late December. Seven countries – the U.S., Australia, Germany, Japan, South Korea, the United Emirates and Vietnam – reported new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, while Spain reported its first case, The Associated Press reported. The U.S., Australia, New Zealand and Israel have each banned foreigners from entering if they have been in China recently, while Russia, Mongolia and Nepal have closed land borders, AFP reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.