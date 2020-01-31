Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus
Published

Coronavirus declared public health emergency in US

By Alexandria Hein | Fox News
President Trump talks to Fox News about the latest on the coronavirus spread and Sen. Elizabeth Warren placing blame on the White House.

HHS Secretary Alex Azar announced that the Trump administration has declared coronavirus a public health emergency in the U.S. Beginning at 5 p.m. on Feb. 2, U.S. citizens returning from Wuhan will be subject to quarantine.

The Department of Homeland Security also announced that starting on Sunday, flights coming to the U.S. from China will be funneled through seven airports that are equipped to screen passengers for symptoms of the virus.

While officials continued to insist that the risk of the virus to the American public remains low, Azar said the measures being taken are to help "focus efforts as we are dealing with unknowns."

This is a developing story.