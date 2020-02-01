Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus
Coronavirus death in Philippines said to be first outside China

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
A 44-year-old Chinese man visiting the Philippines is believed to be the first fatality outside China to be linked to the coronavirus, officials say.

The Philippine Department of Health confirmed the death Sunday and said the man’s 38-year-old female companion remained hospitalized with the virus in Manila, according to the Associated Press.

The Philippines has enacted a temporary ban on non-Filipino travelers from China and its autonomous regions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.