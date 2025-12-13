Common supplements deliver breakthrough results against brain cancer in early study

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An inexpensive mix of two everyday supplements helped to fight the deadliest brain cancers without a single reported side effect, according to a new study — but researchers say the approach is still experimental.

Scientists at the Advanced Center for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC) in Mumbai, India, found that a combination of resveratrol and copper "dramatically weakened" glioblastoma in a small group of patients, challenging the long-held belief that cancer must be attacked rather than healed.

The scientists, led by Dr. Indraneel Mittra, a researcher and professor at ACTREC, conducted the study in 20 glioblastoma patients who were already scheduled for brain surgery, according to the study, which was published in the journal BJC Reports in September.

NEW CANCER THERAPY HUNTS AND DESTROYS DEADLY TUMORS IN MAJOR BREAKTHROUGH STUDY

The researchers observed major biological changes in the treated tumors, including the near-complete removal of DNA fragments that trigger inflammation and sharp reductions in several markers of tumor aggressiveness.

Tumor growth activity fell by about 33%, cancer biomarkers dropped by 57%, immune-checkpoint signals fell by 41% and stem-cell markers were reduced by 56%, with no side effects reported, according to a study press release.

"These results suggest that a simple, inexpensive and non-toxic nutraceutical tablet potentially has the power to heal glioblastoma," Mittra said in a statement.

Ten of the patients were given a tablet containing resveratrol and copper four times a day for roughly 12 days before their operation, while the other 10 received no supplements and served as controls. During surgery, doctors collected tumor tissue from all participants, allowing them to compare treated and untreated tumors.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HEALTH STORIES

The samples were analyzed to measure tumor growth, inflammation, immune activity, cancer stem-cell markers and the presence of cell-free chromatin particles, which are DNA fragments released by dying cancer cells that can worsen tumor behavior.

"We observed near-complete eradication of cell-free chromatin particles from the cancerous glioblastoma tissues following [the resveratrol and copper] treatment," Mittra told Fox News Digital. "This finding was particularly significant because cell-free chromatin particles are key drivers of tumor aggressiveness."

The two supplements were paired because copper allows resveratrol to create a burst of reactive molecules that break down the DNA debris known to inflame cancer cells, according to the study.

Resveratrol — a polyphenol found in foods like red grapes and berries — has shown antioxidant effects in early research, but it reacted differently when combined with copper, helping to dissolve the harmful DNA fragments.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

"We have been trying to kill cancer cells for 2,500 years, since the time of the ancient Greeks, without success," Mittra said. "Maybe it is time to look at cancer treatment differently and work toward healing tumors rather than annihilating them."

He added, "I believe we may be on the brink of transforming the way cancer is treated."

Study limitations

The researchers noted several limitations of the study, including that it involved only 20 patients. It also looked at only short-term changes in tumor tissue and tested the supplements for just 12 days, so it’s still uncertain whether the effects actually improve outcomes.

They also noted that the tumors’ appearance did not change, and that the supplements' interaction with standard treatments is still unclear.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Larger, longer and carefully controlled trials are needed to determine whether resveratrol and copper are safe to use over time and whether they truly improve the course of glioblastoma, the researchers noted.

"The public should understand that ours is only a first step, and our findings are based on a relatively small number of patients, which needs replication in larger patient cohorts," Mittra said.

"They should not start self-medicating simply because these items are readily available," he added. "There may be minimal benefit unless the controlled formulation we designed for our study is used."

While supplements are widely available, they can pose risks for cancer patients and should be used only under medical supervision, according to the American Cancer Society.

Research has shown that dietary supplements do not have proven anti-cancer effects, may disrupt diagnostic testing and can involve uncertain safety profiles and potential interactions.

"Resveratrol plus copper … is not a substitute for established cancer treatments."

Mittra and his team have been exploring this line of research for more than a decade. In 2024, the Tata Memorial Center, which oversees ACTREC, issued a statement urging caution about early resveratrol-copper findings.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"It should be noted that resveratrol plus copper, including its tablet formulation, is not a substitute for established cancer treatments like surgery, radiotherapy, chemotherapy, hormone therapy and targeted therapy, which have been conclusively proven to provide benefits and result in cures in a substantial proportion of patients," the statement read.

Fox News Digital has reached out to outside experts for comment.