CDC issues China travel warning over chikungunya virus outbreak

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Americans to take "enhanced precautions" while traveling to China over an outbreak of the mosquito-borne chikungunya virus.

The agency issued a fresh travel warning this month saying that cases of the illness are rapidly spreading in Guangdong province, with most being reported in the city of Foshan. Chinese health officials said more than 7,000 cases have been confirmed there since June 2025.

"Most people infected with chikungunya virus develop some symptoms. Symptoms of chikungunya usually begin 3–7 days after a bite by an infected mosquito," according to the CDC. "The most common symptoms are fever and joint pain. Other symptoms may include headache, muscle pain, joint swelling, or rash. Most people get better within a week; however, some can have severe joint pain for months to years following acute illness."

"People at risk for more severe disease include newborns infected around the time of birth, older adults (65 years or older), and people with medical conditions such as diabetes or heart disease. Death from chikungunya is rare," the CDC added. "There is no specific treatment for chikungunya."

In Foshan, efforts to combat the virus include drones being sent out to identify mosquito breeding sites, workers spraying residents with mosquito repellent before allowing them into buildings and mosquito-eating fish being released into ponds, the New York Times reported.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said that as of July, there had been around 240,000 global cases of the chikungunya virus across 16 countries and territories. The cases have been linked to 90 deaths.

The CDC said in addition to China, there are outbreaks in countries including Bolivia, Kenya and Sri Lanka. Americans traveling to Brazil, Colombia, India, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines and Thailand also are at elevated risk of exposure to the virus.

"You can protect yourself by preventing mosquito bites, which includes using insect repellent; wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants; and staying in places with air conditioning or that have screens on the windows and doors," the CDC said in its advisory.

"Vaccination is recommended for travelers who are visiting an area with a chikungunya outbreak," the CDC continued, noting that there are currently two approved chikungunya vaccines in the U.S.

"Seek medical care immediately if you develop fever, joint pain, headache, muscle pain, joint swelling, or rash during or after travel," the CDC advised.