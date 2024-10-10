Breast cancer patient says new type of chemo saved her life: ‘I am thriving’

Just as no two cancers are the same, treatment isn’t one-size-fits-all — and for one Arizona mother and teacher, personalized chemotherapy became the path to survival.

Tammy Morrow, 55, had been healthy for decades when, after seeing a doctor for what she thought was a stomach bug in December 2023, she was blindsided by a diagnosis of stage 4 metastatic breast cancer.

The cancer had spread to her bones, lymph nodes, liver and other areas, she told Fox News Digital. It became evident fairly quickly that her disease was beyond the scope of traditional treatments.

"I received one round of traditional chemo in the hospital," said Morrow, who lives in Phoenix, Arizona. "After just the one treatment, all of my hair fell out within just eight days."

"The rapid hair loss demonstrates the systemic nature and toxicity of traditional chemo," she added.

Morrow’s oncologist told her that she likely only had months to live, but she was determined to find another alternative.

Through her research, she found Envita Medical Center in Scottsdale, which offers a novel cancer treatment called Genetically Targeted Fractionated Chemotherapy (GTFC).

"When I arrived at Envita, I was not taking in food orally, and for almost three months, I had to receive all of my nutrition from a catheter delivered directly into my veins," Morrow said.

She began receiving GTFC treatments, which she credits as "essential to survival."

"In just 21 weeks, my diagnosis changed from terminal to normal."

"I am persuaded that I would not be alive today if I had not received care at Envita," Morrow told Fox News Digital.

"Now, I am thriving."

Morrow's last several blood tests have shown no evidence of disease, and her most recent PET scan in May confirmed that she is cancer-free.

"In just 21 weeks, my diagnosis changed from terminal to normal," she said.

Making it personal

Genetically targeted fractionated chemotherapy (GTFC) is a targeted approach to cancer treatment that personalizes chemotherapy based on a patient’s genetic makeup and specific tumor biology, according to Dr. John Oertle, chief medical director at Envita Medical Centers.

"This method also enhances the tumor's ability to absorb the chemotherapy, allowing us to use reduced dosages while maintaining effectiveness," Oertle, who specializes in "individualized, outcome-based care models for chronic disease and integrative oncology," told Fox News Digital.

GTFC is designed to deliver medicine with more precision while having fewer side effects, he noted.

"Conventional chemotherapy targets all rapidly dividing cells, both cancerous and healthy, using high doses, which often leads to widespread side effects," Oertle said.

"Additionally, we have found that 90% of patients on conventional chemotherapy are dealing with cancer that has already become resistant to it."

GTFC is designed to specifically target cancer cells with genetic mutations, he said, so that more chemo gets into the tumor.

"While only 5% to 7% of conventional chemotherapy administered through an IV typically reaches the tumor, GTFC significantly improves this uptake," Oertle said.

"As a result, we can reduce the overall dosage and administer treatment more frequently."

"Not only are these specific treatments resulting in better outcomes, they are less harmful as well."

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier , who is not associated with Envita, referred to GTFC as "the future of cancer treatment."

"Historically, we depended on traditional chemotherapy to kill cancer cells," she told Fox News Digital.

"Unfortunately, traditional chemotherapy isn’t very specific, so while it killed cancer cells, it also killed healthy cells."

Because of this limitation, traditional chemo can have "severe" short-term and long-term side effects, Saphier confirmed.

"GTFC is a targeted therapy, which is a type of cancer treatment that's designed to attack cancer cells while leaving healthy cells alone," she went on.

"Not only are these specific treatments resulting in better outcomes, they are less harmful as well."

While there are some possible side effects with GTFC, they are "significantly fewer" than with traditional chemo, Oertle said.

"Many patients are even able to maintain their hair," he added.

In Morrow’s case, she said her side effects were "minimal," even after receiving GTFC chemo treatments once or twice every week for 21 weeks.

Her main side effects were weakness and digestive issues for a day or two after the treatment.

"I was even able to work full-time during my treatment," she said. "On a couple of occasions, I virtually attended work meetings while receiving the chemo treatments."

Who can get GTFC?

In addition to breast cancer, GTFC can be an option for any type of cancer that needs systemic therapy, according to Oertle.

"For early-stage cancers, we utilize advanced blood tests to ensure that the disease has not spread," he said.

"If the cancer remains localized, we offer other precision-based, less invasive treatments that may eliminate the need for GTFC. However, for cancers that have spread beyond the initial tumor, GTFC may be an effective treatment option."

"Most people simply cannot afford to pay for this type of medical care."

There are some barriers to receiving this type of chemo, however.

"It is very difficult to receive this care because no insurance company in America will cover the advanced and targeted integrated care Envita offers," Morrow told Fox News Digital.

"Even though the chemotherapy drugs I received at Envita are a part of the normal medical protocol, because the method of delivering these chemotherapy drugs is not normal, my insurance company refused to cover any of it."

Morrow paid nearly $250,000 out of pocket for her chemo treatments.

"Most people simply cannot afford to pay for this type of medical care — and I could not have afforded it, either," she said.

To cover the cost, Morrow’s two sons started a GoFundMe and raised almost $120,000, and Morrow and her husband took out a second mortgage to cover the rest.

"I would encourage people to not let the cost prevent them from seeking out this innovative and life-saving approach to cancer care," Morrow urged.

"I pray that one day, I will have the money to help others receive care at Envita. In the meantime, my husband and I have two guest bedrooms waiting to be filled by out-of-town patients."

Envita includes the below disclaimer on its website.

"Disclaimer: Individual results will vary. Envita makes no guarantees for outcomes. Each patient's case is unique. Please consult your doctor before making any changes to your medical treatment. Not every patient is a candidate for care or achieves these results. Treatments used in this case may not all be FDA-approved for the treatment of this condition."

Fox News Digital reached out to the FDA requesting comment.