Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

HEALTH

8 of the biggest health stories from this week in case you missed them

Catch up here on supplement side effects, crisis skills, sleep signs and much more

Melissa Rudy By Melissa Rudy Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
Please enter a valid email address.

Fox News Digital publishes a range of health pieces every day of the week to keep you up-to-date on the most important wellness news.

Cutting-edge medical research, breakthrough medications, mental health challenges, personal medical dramas and more are all covered.

In case you missed them, here are a few of the biggest health stories from this week.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

As always, you can see a full list of recent health pieces at http://www.foxnews/health

Check out these eight key stories. 

1. Certain supplements could increase heart attack, stroke risk

A new study suggests that taking a popular form of supplements could make a certain group of people more susceptible to experiencing heart disease and strokes. 

A cardiologist and nutritionist weighed in. Click here to get the story.

Fish oil pills

"Further studies are needed to determine the precise mechanisms for the development and prognosis of cardiovascular disease events with regular use of fish oil supplements," the authors of a new study wrote. (iStock)

2. Half of Americans are ill-equipped to help in a crisis

Only 51% of polled Americans know how to perform hands-only CPR, and only 49% could assist with serious bleeding. 

ER doctors shared tips on how people can be better prepared. Click here to get the story.

Emergency room

"When you’re trained in these lifesaving skills, you’ll know how to recognize the signs that someone needs help and buy time until the [first] responders can get there," a doctor said. (iStock)

3. Many patients taken off life support may have survived, study suggests

Families may want to wait before making the "irreversible decision" to take loved ones off life support after a traumatic brain injury, some doctors and researchers say. Click here to get the story.

hospital setting patient holds hand

Many patients who died after traumatic brain injuries may have survived and recovered if their families had waited to take them off life support, a new study has found. (iStock)

4. Three women share their best longevity tips

For Women’s Health Month, three mothers and grandmothers — ages 41, 55 and 64 — revealed how they're defying their chronological ages. Click here to get the story.

Women's health

Left to right, Julie Gibson Clark, Amy Hardison and Lil Eskey all shared the lifestyle habits that are helping them slow down biological aging. (James Lee, Amy Hardison, Lil Eskey)

5. Lupus expert debunks 7 common myths

Dr. Brooke Goldner of Cornell University, who lives with lupus, has dedicated her life to raising awareness of the disease. She shared the truths behind some of the biggest misconceptions. Click here to get the story.

Lupus split

Dr. Brooke Goldner, a board-certified medical doctor and an autoimmune professor at Cornell University, pictured at right, is committed to debunking lupus myths and misconceptions. (iStock/Dr. Brooke Goldner)

6. Heart attack risk could spike during election season

Research from Massachusetts General Hospital found that people who have specific genetic traits, paired with anxiety or depression, are at a "significantly higher heart attack risk" during periods of social or political stress. Click here to get the story.

2020 election results next to image of a heart attack

"The mind-heart connection is strong, and this study highlights that not only our bodies, but also our minds, need rest and care," a doctor said. (Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC via Getty Images; iStock)

7. Disrupted sleep, plus nightmares, could be linked to autoimmune diseases

Those who experience vivid nightmares and odd hallucinations might be at a higher risk of lupus, a new study suggests. Researchers and doctors revealed the link. Click here to get the story.

Desperate girl suffering insomnia

The study looked at not only the issues surrounding sleep, but also when the issues for participants began. (iStock)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

8. Paralyzed patients could find new hope in spinal cord stimulation

Ninety percent of paralyzed patients regained strength or function in their upper limbs after receiving an experimental therapy, a new study found. Experts weighed in on why this could be a "game-changer" for some patients. Click here to get the story.

Weekend health stories

Some of this week's top health stories include supplement risks, emergency skills, sleep disorder ramifications and more. (iStock)

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews.com/health.

Melissa Rudy is health editor and a member of the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to melissa.rudy@fox.com.