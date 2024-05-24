8 of the biggest health stories from this week in case you missed them

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Fox News Digital publishes a range of health pieces every day of the week to keep you up-to-date on the most important wellness news.

Cutting-edge medical research, breakthrough medications, mental health challenges, personal medical dramas and more are all covered.

In case you missed them, here are a few of the biggest health stories from this week.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

As always, you can see a full list of recent health pieces at http://www.foxnews/health .

Check out these eight key stories.

1. Certain supplements could increase heart attack, stroke risk

A new study suggests that taking a popular form of supplements could make a certain group of people more susceptible to experiencing heart disease and strokes.

A cardiologist and nutritionist weighed in. Click here to get the story.

2. Half of Americans are ill-equipped to help in a crisis

Only 51% of polled Americans know how to perform hands-only CPR, and only 49% could assist with serious bleeding.

ER doctors shared tips on how people can be better prepared. Click here to get the story.

3. Many patients taken off life support may have survived, study suggests

Families may want to wait before making the "irreversible decision" to take loved ones off life support after a traumatic brain injury, some doctors and researchers say. Click here to get the story.

4. Three women share their best longevity tips

For Women’s Health Month, three mothers and grandmothers — ages 41, 55 and 64 — revealed how they're defying their chronological ages. Click here to get the story.

5. Lupus expert debunks 7 common myths

Dr. Brooke Goldner of Cornell University, who lives with lupus, has dedicated her life to raising awareness of the disease. She shared the truths behind some of the biggest misconceptions. Click here to get the story.

6. Heart attack risk could spike during election season

Research from Massachusetts General Hospital found that people who have specific genetic traits, paired with anxiety or depression, are at a "significantly higher heart attack risk" during periods of social or political stress. Click here to get the story.

7. Disrupted sleep, plus nightmares, could be linked to autoimmune diseases

Those who experience vivid nightmares and odd hallucinations might be at a higher risk of lupus, a new study suggests. Researchers and doctors revealed the link. Click here to get the story.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

8. Paralyzed patients could find new hope in spinal cord stimulation

Ninety percent of paralyzed patients regained strength or function in their upper limbs after receiving an experimental therapy, a new study found. Experts weighed in on why this could be a "game-changer" for some patients. Click here to get the story.