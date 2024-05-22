Expand / Collapse search
Health Newsletter

Heart attacks during election year, plus lupus myths and life support decisions

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
2020 election results next to image of a heart attack

People with high stress sensitivity, anxiety or depression are at a "significantly higher heart attack risk" during periods of social or political stress, a study found. (Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC via Getty Images; iStock)

STRESS TEST – Heart attack risk spikes for some people during periods of stress, such as election seasons, a new study found. Continue reading…

IRREVERSIBLE DECISIONS – Many patients who died after traumatic brain injuries may have survived and recovered if their families had waited to take them off life support, a new study found. Doctors react. Continue reading…

‘NOT A DEATH SENTENCE’ – For Lupus Awareness Month, a lupus expert debunks 7 common myths about the autoimmune disease. Continue reading…

Lupus split

Dr. Brooke Goldner, a board-certified medical doctor and an autoimmune professor at Cornell University, pictured at right, is committed to debunking lupus myths and misconceptions. (iStock/Dr. Brooke Goldner)

CHEW ON THIS – "Is it dangerous to swallow gum?" In our Ask a Doc column, a gastroenterologist explains the risk. Continue reading…

NIGHTMARISH SYMPTOMS – Those who experience vivid nightmares and odd hallucinations might have an underlying autoimmune disease, a new study suggests. Continue reading…

LIVING LONGER – For Women’s Health Month, three mothers at three different stages of life shared how they are defying age through simple lifestyle practices and interventions. Continue reading…

Women's health

Left to right, Julie Gibson Clark, Amy Hardison and Lil Eskey shared the lifestyle habits that help them slow down biological aging. (James Lee, Amy Hardison, Lil Eskey)

NEW HOPE – Paralyzed participants in a trial saw "significant improvement" in their hand and arm function after receiving spinal cord simulation. Continue reading…

CHEMICAL CULPRITS – Americans may be breathing in cancer-causing chemicals while driving, recent research suggests. Doctors weigh in on the potential risk. Continue reading…

CAUTIONARY TALES – This May, for Skin Cancer Awareness Month, two melanoma patients are sharing their stories of how they overcame this invasive form of the disease. Continue reading…

Melanoma patient

Abby Weiner, pictured at left and at right with her husband and sons, was diagnosed with melanoma in Oct. 2023. (Abby Weiner)

