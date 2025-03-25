Whiskey for life? Age matters if you want a shot at winning this contest

Some lucky liqueur drinkers could be getting cinnamon whiskey for life – assuming they were alive when President Franklin Delano Roosevelt was in the White House.

A free lifetime supply of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky's signature liqueur is available to those born in or before the year 1935.

The contest is open to all nonagenarians through March 31, which is the 90th day of the calendar year.

"We've seen them all over social, we've heard directly from the source, and we can confirm one undeniable truth: Senior citizens love Fireball. And who are we to argue with their years of wisdom?" said Danny Suich, Fireball's global brand director, in a release.

"After all, they were born right as Prohibition was ending and have been breaking barriers and bringing the heat ever since." (Prohibition ended Dec. 1933.)

Fireball seems to appeal to an older demographic.

For example, in Loveland, Ohio, Florence Hackman celebrated her 106th birthday in December with a chocolate cake and a shot of Fireball, Fox News Digital reported at the time.

Hackman's love of Fireball earned her the nickname "Fireball Flo."

A maximum of 15 participants are eligible to win the grand prize, which amounts to $2,400, according to the contest rules.

"But this red-hot reward is strictly for the winner," Fireball announced. "No passing it down in the will, no sneaky 'whisky inheritance' loopholes and definitely no ghostly reappearances to claim a refill."

Fireball wants a short essay about how the contestant will "keep life interesting" at his or her age.

The company also asks for a photograph of the person enjoying Fireball and some basic information.

Fireball noted that doing so "is easier than filing for Social Security – which was also born in 1935."

Anyone younger than age 90 can nominate someone who meets the contest criteria.

Fireball Cinnamon Whisky is produced by the Sazerac Co. in Louisville, Kentucky.

It was first developed in 1984 by Canada's Seagram Co., which was sold in 2000.

Because Fireball "traces its roots back to the cold land of Canada," the whiskey brand is spelled with the letter "E," according to its website.

Fox News Digital reached out to Fireball for more information.