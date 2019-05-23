Wendy Williams says Kim Kardashian was 'bullying' Jack in the Box with mysterious tweet: 'Don’t string people along'

Wendy Williams, like many of us, wants to finally learn what Kim’s beef with Jack in the Box was all about.

On a recent episode of “The Wendy Williams Show,” the host took aim at Kim Kardashian West over Twitter posts that Kardashian had directed at fast-food restaurant earlier this week, telling the chain she had a “serious complaint” and asking them to message her about it privately, so as not to put the restaurant “on blast.”

After reading Kardashian West’s first tweet out loud, Williams asked, “Who does she think she is?”

“I mean, yes, you’re with the prison reform and you’re leading a movement that a lot of people might not have opened their eyes to. Yes, you’re in Van Jones’ law school, to get your law degree, and you know, you seem to be doing really, really good for the people with your position," the host said. "But who are you? With this right here? ‘Get at me pronto’?”

Williams said everyone in one of her morning meetings agreed with her assessment of Kardashian West’s tweets, and later said the tweets amounted to “bullying.”

“Don’t string people along,” Williams continued. “Because what this sounds like, Kim, is you’re using your celebrity and your newfound business head for a lot of pomposity and bullying. Like, who are you?”

“The way she went about it, just makes her sound like an a--,” she later added. “You should have picked up the phone and called corporate and talked about it behind the scenes.”

Following Kardashian West’s initial tweets on Monday, Twitter users were quick to react to the drama. Many took issue with Kardashian publicly calling out the restaurant chain, as well.



Other fast-food franchises, meanwhile, chimed in with their own jokes.

Kardashian West has not publicly revealed what the nature of her “serious complaint” was, though she did later thank Jack in the Box for “handling the situation.”

Fox News' Alexandra Deabler and Michael Hollan contributed to this report.