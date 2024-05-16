The ultimate grilled recipes to get you through spring and summer months

Depending on the climate and weather conditions you live in, grilling season may be year-round.

For those who were nestled away during the winters and avoiding snow at all costs, grilling season begins in the spring — and takes residents across America all through the summer and into the fall months.

If you're cleaning off the grill or rolling it from the shed to prepare for a spring and summer filled with burgers, hot dogs and juicy steaks charred just right, these recipes are great for getting you and the whole family started.

Check out these options!

1. Grilled chicken wings

2. Grilled steaks

3. Grilled shrimp skewers

4. Grilled vegetables

5. Grilled peaches with vanilla ice cream

Ingredients for grilled chicken wings

1-2 pounds of chicken wings

Dry seasonings or wing sauce

Instructions for grilled chicken wings

While fried chicken wings are heavy and perfect for the winter months, grilled chicken wings are much lighter and perfect for spring and summer.

Fire up the grill to 425 degrees. Begin by wiping any moisture from the chicken and set it aside. If you are using a dry rub, you will want to coat your wings ahead of grilling them. If you like a dripping wing sauce falling from the bones of your chicken, wait until after you've grilled.

Once hot, place wings away from each other on the grill and grill for 3-5 minutes. Turn each of the wings over to another side and grill for another 3-5 minutes.

Repeat this at least once more to grill the entirety of the wing. The wings' internal temperature should reach 175 degrees.

Add wing sauce to a large bowl. However wet you prefer your wings is how much sauce you will need. Toss the wings into the sauce and set them onto a platter or plate.

Serve with your favorite dipping sauce.

Ingredients for grilled steaks

Olive oil

Salt

Cracked pepper

While a beautifully cut, tender filet is perfect pretty much any day of the year, some heftier cuts of meat work well for this day.

Remove the meat from refrigeration and sit on the counter for 30 minutes to bring them to room temperature. Salt and pepper to taste.

Yep, it’s that simple.

T-bone steaks combine the flavors of a filet mignon and strip steak, so there is no need for additional flavor pairings. Cracked pepper vs. ground black pepper will give the steaks more texture and heavier flavors.

Over high heat, add the T-bone steaks to the grill. Cover and let sit for 2–3 minutes. Flip and let sit for another 2–3 minutes covered. Then, do it all again and give the first side another 2–3 minutes covered.

Flip once more for another 2–3 minutes. Serve with garlic butter or nothing at all.

Ingredients for brine

10 cups of water

½ cup of salt

½ cup of sugar

Ingredients for coating shrimp

1 pound of shrimp

Juice from 1 fresh lemon

2 tablespoons of olive oil

2 tablespoons of garlic powder

Black pepper to taste

Red pepper flakes to taste

You will also need:

Skewers

Instructions for grilled shrimp

While shrimp comes from salt water and will retain moisture itself, you’ll want to brine the shrimp for three hours before barbecuing to keep as much moisture as possible. Include water, salt and sugar and let your shrimp sit in the fridge in its brine until you’re ready to grill.

Remove the shrimp and brine from the refrigerator and drain the mixture. Toss the shrimp in a bowl with lemon juice, olive oil, garlic powder, black pepper and red pepper flakes.

Make sure all the shrimp is coated with flavors.

Stick the grilled shrimp onto a skewer one after the other and grill on one side without disruption for three minutes.

Flip the shrimp for another three minutes on the other side.

Serve with a creamy dipping sauce or a spicy Cajun hot sauce.

Ingredients for grilled veggies

Bell peppers (any and all colors)

Onions (red, yellow or white)

Mushrooms (shiitake, Portobello)

Salt

Pepper

Instructions for grilled vegetables

Grilling will add a smoked flavor and crisp texture to your vegetables. Often, cooking vegetables on the stove or in the oven over butter or oil will make them soggy or too tender.

Use a grill to soften your veggies without adding moisture.

While you can place largely sliced vegetables straight on the grill, you can also cook them a number of other ways, including assorted on skewers, in a layer of tin foil, grill baskets, crates and more.

If you’re adding them straight to the grill for those delicious burn marks, start by slicing the vegetables. For the peppers, cut each pepper into four pieces. Essentially, you’ll spot the three to four sides of the pepper and slice around the stem.

Salt and pepper for taste and place the slices right onto the grill.

For the onions, you’ll want to keep the slices whole and round. Avoid chopping unless you intend on using a crate, basket or foil. Salt and pepper to taste and add them straight to the grill.

Lastly, big-cap mushrooms are best for barbecuing. This includes Portobello and large shiitakes.

Remove the caps from the mushrooms, salt and pepper to taste and place on the grill.

Grill everything over medium heat without disturbance for three to four minutes and then flip sides. You’ll find stunning grill marks when you turn them.

Ingredients for grilled peaches

4–5 peaches

1 tablespoon of cinnamon

2 tablespoons of granulated sugar

1 tablespoon of olive oil

Vanilla bean ice cream

Instructions for grilled peaches

Start by slicing the peaches in half and pitting them. Mix cinnamon and sugar together on a flat plate and set aside. Prepare your grill for medium heat.

Lightly coat the tops of the peaches in olive oil and dip them in the sugar, cinnamon mixture. Place onto the hot grill for five minutes without disruption.

While they’re barbecuing, coat the other side of the peaches with olive oil. Flip and let them sit for another five minutes.

Remove the peaches from the grill and serve with generous scoops of vanilla bean ice cream.