Two food products including macaroni and cheese bites recalled for 'undeclared eggs'

Two food products from two different companies have been recalled over the past 24 hours due to the presence of "undeclared eggs," according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration's website (FDA).

Small Bites Macaroni & Cheese packages were recalled on Friday by C.H. Guenther & Son LLC of San Antonio, Texas, due to the possibility the bites might contain undeclared egg and meat ingredients, according to the FDA's site.

The recalled Small Bites were sold at Whole Foods Market sites nationwide.

The products were located in the frozen food aisles in grocery stores.

To date, there have been no reported illnesses related to the recall, the FDA said.

The product's name is 365 Whole Foods Market Small Bites Macaroni & Cheese.

The UPC code number is 99482499709 with a "best-by" date of 11/29/25, the FDA alert said. Customers may have purchased the recalled bites from Feb. 6, 2025, through March 11, 2025.

The alert noted the company has instituted measures "to prevent any future occurrences."

"Customers are urged to destroy any remaining product."

The recall was announced after a consumer complained the product contained meat and was not a macaroni and cheese bite.

"This issue has been corrected and no other manufacturing dates or lots are impacted," according to the FDA's site.

"Customers who have purchased '365 Whole Foods Market Small Bites Macaroni & Cheese' with the lot information listed above are urged to destroy any remaining product and can bring a valid receipt into the store for a full refund," said the company.

'Risk of allergic reactions'

Separately, HAR Maspeth Corporation of Maspeth, New York, recalled its 8-ounce and 12- ounce packages of "Jinga Glass Noodles with Vegetables (Japche)" due to the presence of undeclared eggs, the FDA's site says.

"Consumers who are allergic to eggs may run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product," the notice indicates.

The recalled items were distributed to H Mart stores in multiple states.

The product comes in 8-ounce and 12-ounce clear plastic packaging with "best-by" dates of March 13, 2025, through March 18, 2025, stamped on top, the notice also says.

The product UPC codes are as follows, according to the FDA's website: 265405006495; 267405004495; 266405008496; and 268405005499.

To date, there have been no illnesses or allergic reactions involving this product, according to the same source.

The New York State's Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors, during a retail inspection, noted the presence of eggs in the 8- and 12-ounce packages of the product, which did not declare an egg ingredient on the label.

Consumers who have purchased these specific packages "are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund," the company says.