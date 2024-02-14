7 unexpected ways lemons can be used beyond cooking

With their bright yellow color and refreshing scent, lemons go beyond just being ingredients in the kitchen.

They are useful in unexpected places and ways, including everything from practical household tips to well-being practices.

Here are some diverse ways that lemons can be applied well beyond cooking — with examples of their non-food uses.

Lemons stand out as a widely embraced eco-friendly cleaning solution, versatile enough to revive kitchen faucets and maintain a sparkling bathroom.

LEMON WATER HAS ITS HEALTH BENEFITS, BUT SHOULD YOU DRINK IT DAILY? EXPERTS WEIGH IN

Harnessing the natural acidity of lemons unlocks their potent cleaning capabilities.

The citric acid, known for its antibacterial properties, becomes a DIY powerhouse when mixed with water.

This homemade concoction proves effective against stains, grease and lingering odors.

To give your coffee machine a spotless feel even after it's gone through the wash, add 1–2 cups of ice, a dash of salt and a sliced lemon to the empty pot. Shake all the ingredients together until the water melts. Rinse and repeat daily.

Harness the refreshing scent of lemons to elevate your living spaces.

"If you have any unwanted odors in your home, lemon can help you mask them until you figure out the source. To do so, simmer a half dozen lemon slices and a handful of cloves in a pan of water. The mixture will leave the air lemony fresh," says Matha Stewart's website.

Lemons serve as a natural deterrent against common garden pests.

WANT TO GET HEALTHY? 5 REASONS WHY LEMONS ARE KEY

Create a citrus-based spray by mixing lemon juice with water to protect plants from invaders like ants and aphids. This eco-friendly solution helps maintain a flourishing garden.

Incorporate lemons into your beauty regimen for their skin care benefits.

"The citric acid acts as a gentle exfoliator, promoting skin renewal. Create a face mask with lemon juice and honey to brighten the complexion, minimize blemishes, kill bacteria and fight acne," says healthline.com.

You can restore shine and manageability to your hair with a lemon-infused rinse in your shower.

SNIFFING A LEMON CAN MAKE PEOPLE FEEL SLIM, LIMITED STUDY SUGGESTS

All you have to do is mix lemon juice with water and use it as a final rinse after shampooing.

The acidity helps remove product buildup and enhances the natural luster of your locks.

Lemon juice can also be used to lighten your hair.

Employ techniques such as blending fresh lemon juice with water and rinsing your hair or creating a mixture by combining a few drops of lemon essential oil with a carrier oil and water, then applying it to your hair, according to hwtclinic.com.

Combat rust on metal surfaces by applying a paste of lemon juice and salt.

The acidity of lemon juice helps to loosen rust from the metal underneath, while the salt acts as a gentle abrasive that won’t leave scratches on the steel, according to finewoodworking.com.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

This simple trick proves handy for tools, garden equipment and household items.

Your lemon mixture is able to clean and nourish wood surfaces, leaving furniture with a natural sheen and a pleasant aroma.

"Measure equal parts lemon juice and white vinegar, and mix well. If you have a spray bottle, pour the mixture into the bottle and spray your cloth or furniture where you need it. Otherwise, dab some of the solution onto the cloth, and rub it onto your furniture as appropriate," says Murphyoilsoap.com.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Embrace these creative applications to make the most of this citrus gem in various aspects of daily life.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.