Tokyo pub installs machine to spray customers with disinfectant for 30 seconds

There’s nothing like sitting down for a cold beer, especially after getting sprayed with disinfectant.

While many people are anxious for bars and restaurants to reopen after the coronavirus pandemic, these businesses still have to figure out how to handle the changes they’ll need to make, to ensure that customers feel safe. One pub in Tokyo is taking a unique approach.

Kichiri Shinjuku, a restaurant located in Tokyo’s Shinjuku district, installed a machine near its entrance that sprays a fine mist of chlorine-based disinfectant for 30 seconds, Reuters reports. Before entering the machine, guests will reportedly be instructed to wash their hands and have their temperature checked.

According to the outlet, the machine sprays a mist of hypochlorous acid water.

“We wanted to develop a system that is in accordance with the new lifestyle and something that is a high model that could prevent infection,” the president of Kichiri&Co told Reuters. “It’s still an experiment, but once we develop the system, we want to share the know-how at each of our restaurants.”

After stepping through the machine, customers are provided a map to their seats and are able to order with their smartphones. The process has been designed to prevent customers from coming into unnecessary contact with workers.

Acrylic screens have also been set up to separate guests while they eat.

One customer who used the machine said it made them feel safe, although they reportedly felt that 30 seconds was a long time to have to stand under the spraying mechanism. “…Being in there for 30 seconds was a bit long," the customer said, according to Reuters. "I was like, when will this be over[?]”