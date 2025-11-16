Thanksgiving becomes British obsession as younger generations embrace American holiday

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Thanksgiving isn’t just an American thing anymore: it’s becoming a British obsession.

Younger people in Britain are driving the trend. According to Mintel research, 42% of Gen Z and millennials in the U.K. have attended a Thanksgiving meal, and 16% say they plan to host or attend one for the first time this November. Over half believe American-style holidays like Thanksgiving and Halloween are becoming "bigger fixtures" on the British calendar.

"U.K. interest in Thanksgiving reflects a growing appetite for American food," Trish Caddy, associate director of food service research at Mintel, told The Guardian.

"It’s less cultural adoption, more culinary celebration. This taps into a wider experience-driven eating trend where people seek themed menus, social connection and limited-edition offerings."

That "culinary celebration" is showing up on British plates. Devon-based Pipers Farm says turkey and Thanksgiving-related product sales jumped 38% in the two weeks leading up to the holiday last year and demand is still climbing. The farm has added more sides and turkey sizes to handle what it expects will be another record year.

Online grocer Ocado is seeing the same boom.

The company reports searches for "Thanksgiving" are up 440% year-over-year, while "pumpkin spice" has exploded by more than 550%. U.S. snack brands are also surging. Herr’s Buffalo Blue Cheese Curls are up 410%, and Newman’s Own Ranch Dressing sales have more than doubled.

British grocery data also show sweet potato sales spiking 45% last November, while canned pumpkin sales shot up 60% year-on-year, according to Brit Brief.

Restaurants are cashing in, too. At CUT at 45 Park Lane in London, chef Elliott Grover told The Guardian they’ve expanded their Thanksgiving service to handle more than 180 diners.

The restaurant’s Bar 45 now offers themed bites all week, from turkey croquettes to pecan pie and bacon-wrapped dates.

That appetite for Thanksgiving fits into a larger shift in how Britons approach food. Innova Market Insights calls it the "Local Goes Global" trend: a surge in curiosity about international flavors. The firm’s latest U.K. food-market data show products inspired by American cuisine are up 8% across the region, as consumers look for bold, recognizable tastes that still feel a little exotic.

A separate 2025 U.K. food-and-drinks sector report from Tokio Marine HCC backs that up. While the report notes inflation is squeezing shoppers, it also finds that "novelty and themed experiences" remain a key growth driver in food and hospitality.