Experts compare nutritional benefits of tacos and sliders and offer healthy prep tips

At game-day gatherings, casual backyard hangs and happy hours alike, tacos and sliders are often front and center on summer menus.

But when you're trying to eat healthily, which is the smarter choice?

"Tacos and sliders are fun, handheld meal options, but their nutritional content can vary significantly depending on the ingredients, portion sizes, preparation methods and cooking techniques, such as high-heat grilling or frying," Michelle Routhenstein, a New York-based cardiology dietitian at Entirely Nourished, told Fox News Digital.

Tacos and sliders are convenient, versatile and rich in flavor, added Trista K. Best, a registered dietitian in Georgia — but when it comes to nutrition, they can vary greatly.

"To keep either option on the healthier side, opt for lean proteins, whole-grain buns and shells, and nutrient-dense fresh toppings," Best told Fox News Digital.

Tacos' nutritional profile

A typical taco at a restaurant contains about 150 calories, 3 grams of saturated fat, 250 milligrams of sodium and 6 grams of protein, according to Routhenstein.

These numbers can vary widely based on whether you're eating at a fast-food joint or a more formal restaurant, or if you're making them at home or picking up pre-made frozen tacos to heat in the microwave.

To make tacos healthier, use soft-corn tortillas, said Best, which offer more fiber with fewer refined carbohydrates than flour tortillas.

She also suggested replacing fried meats with lean cuts of chicken, fish or beans to reduce the saturated fat content.

Using fresh, healthy toppings — such as avocado, salsa and vegetables — increases the nutrient density of tacos, Best added.

If ordering prepared or prepackaged tacos, opt for those with minimal amounts of sodium, preservatives and artificial ingredients, the experts advised.

"Tacos can be a balanced meal when using a whole-wheat or high-fiber tortilla filled with lean proteins like grilled chicken, beans and fish, loaded with fresh veggies, and topped with avocado," Routhenstein said.

She cautioned that tacos can slide into less healthy territory if they're filled with high-fat options like fried meat, cheese or refined flour tortillas.

Sliders' nutritional profile

A typical slider contains about 160 calories, 4 grams of saturated fat, 250 milligrams of sodium and 9 grams of protein, according to Routhenstein.

"Sliders are often high in calories, fats and sodium, especially when cooked with fatty meats or topped with sauces and cheese," she told Fox News Digital.

As with tacos, to make them healthier, she suggested choosing lean proteins like grilled chicken and being mindful of portion sizes and high-fat condiments.

Since traditional sliders are made with white bread, which is high in refined carbohydrates, Best said choosing whole-grain buns or lettuce wraps makes for a more nutritious alternative.

So which is healthier?

Both tacos and sliders have the potential for containing excessive calories and saturated fats.

With some thoughtful planning and portion control, however, the two dishes have the potential to fit into a healthy diet.

"While tacos and sliders at a restaurant may have similar nutrition facts, tacos have great potential to be nutrient-dense and healthy when you select the right ingredients," Routhenstein said.

Best leans toward tacos as well.

"Overall, tacos are likely the healthier option between the two," she said.

"This is largely due to the ease with which they can be made with fresher, whole and leaner ingredients."