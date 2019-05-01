Taco Bell's summer apparel line includes bikinis inspired by sauce packets

This summer, there’s nothing hotter than hot sauce.

To celebrate the warm weather, Taco Bell is launching a new line of summer merchandise. The line-up includes items like bikinis, pool floats and towels with designs inspired by the restaurant’s famous hot sauce packets. There are also beach umbrellas and hats, among other items.

The entire summer collection is currently available at the brand's online store, with swimming trunks and sauce-packet bikinis going for $60 apiece, and towels for $25 each.

In honor of the new warmer weather, the company is pushing its new party packs, which will be available for delivery through GrubHub. Taco Bell and the online delivery service first teamed up in February, but are now likely hoping that people will swap out burgers and hot dogs for burritos and Chalupas at their pool parties.

This isn’t the first time that Taco Bell has taken advantage of the weather to draw in new customers. In February, the fast-food chain opened up the first ever “slide-thru” window at Ontario’s Horseshoe Resort. For one day, skiers could place an order at the top of the slopes, head down the mountain, and then pick up their food without taking their skis off.

Taco Bell has also been testing a new vegetarian menu at certain locations in Dallas, Texas, while also adding more vegan options nationwide.

Now all Taco Bell has to do is figure out a way to incorporate pumpkin spice into their burritos, and they’ll have the entire year covered.