Taco Bell plans to test vegetarian menu this year

Your meat-averse friends will be out of excuses to avoid any road trips to Taco Bell in 2019, as the Tex-Mex inspired chain has announced that they’ll be testing a “dedicated vegetarian” menu (with vegan options) across the country this year.

On Jan. 9, reps for the Yum! Brands-owned chained announced the news via press release, which has since been widely celebrated by Bell lovers on Twitter.

“Later this year, Taco Bell will be testing its first, dedicated vegetarian menu in stores, as well as new featured vegetarian items to enjoy,” the statement reads. "As the only American Vegetarian Association-certified QSR, Taco Bell has more than 8 million vegetarian combinations, and there are plenty of gratifying meatless options from which to choose as well.”

“We’re always looking for ways to give our customers more choice when they eat at Taco Bell. We know that Americans are increasingly opting for vegan, vegetarian, and flexitarian meals, and we pride ourselves on being able to accommodate a wide variety of diets and lifestyles,” Missy Schaaphok, Taco Bell’s Manager of Global Nutrition & Sustainability told vegan outlet VegNews of the rollout.

“That’s why we’re excited to offer our first-ever dedicated vegetarian menu, as well as new vegetarian and vegan menu items to provide our customers with more choices — without compromising craveability, simplicity, quality, or value.”

Though it remains unclear at this time exactly what vegetarian and vegan options will grace Taco Bell menus – and where they’ll be available – news of meatless menu offerings has won major applause on social media.

“Great news! have not been to a @tacobell in years, will definitely be a customer now!” one Twitter user wrote.

“A vegan quesadilla crunch wrap - YES PLEASE” another chimed in.

"More than just bean burritos? Yippee!” one exclaimed.

Reps for Taco Bell did not immediately return Fox News’ request for additional comment.