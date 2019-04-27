Brothers ride horses through Taco Bell drive-thru

Two Ohio brothers recently took their horses down an old town road … to order from a Taco Bell drive-thru.

Earlier this week, Carlton and Christopher Brown were out riding their horses, Jitterbug and Star, through Toledo when they decided to make a pit stop at the Dorr Street location of the Mexican-inspired chain, WTOL reports. Video footage of the horseplay, since shared to Facebook, has been viewed over 2,300 times to date.

“This day we just decided to take a ride. And about an hour in we were like, 'Hey, I’m hungry let’s go get some food',” Carlton told News Center Maine of the unbridled fun.

The hungry horsemen ordered a Crunchwrap Supreme, hard shell taco and small Baja blast – though the equestrians say their silly stunt initially caught the Taco Bell staffers off guard.

"I feel like they thought we were just kids walking up to the machine, so they didn't want to give us food at first. But then they looked out the window and they were like ‘Wait!’" Carlton recalled of the employee’s shock and awe.

With no trouble from neigh-sayers, the brothers received their order and continued their ride near the University of Toledo.

According to the outlet, the Browns were introduced to the world of horseback riding by their father when they were kids and have loved the sport ever since.

"Some people like to ride bikes, and we ride horses," Carlton joked.

Today, both Christopher and Carlton are proud members of the Toledo Horsemen Club, which works to give back to the community and promotes horsemanship through appearances at events, parades and parties.

The Brown brothers say that their Facebook video has been so well-received, they’re considering launching a YouTube channel in the future, as per News Center Maine.

