Taco Bell launching first ever ‘slide-thru’ takeout window

Think outside the drive-thru.

Taco Bell is hitting the slopes with the “world’s first slide-thru take-out window” that will allow customers to pick up their orders without having to take off their skis.

The mountainside ski-up window will be hosted at Ontario’s Horseshoe Resort as part of Taco Bell’s one-day only promotion for its Cheetos Crunchwrap Sliders, which return to its Canadian menu in March.

According to Food & Wine, skiers “will get the chance to place their orders at the top of a tubing hill, slide down, and grab their Cheetos Crunchwrap Slider from a custom-built take-out window at the bottom.”

However, the unique pick-up spot will only be open at that specific location from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on March 2.

For those outside of Canada, you’ll just have to enjoy the classic Taco Bell menu – or take advantage of their new vegetarian offerings.