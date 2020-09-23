Supermarket shopper filmed smashing wine bottles after being reminded of coronavirus policy

Well, that escalated quickly.

A supermarket shopper in England was filmed smashing wine bottles after she was allegedly instructed to be mindful of the store’s coronavirus safety policies.

Closed-circuit surveillance footage of the incident, which actually took place in May, was only recently shared by the management of Co-op Food location in Surrey, The Times of London reports.

In the video clip, the woman can be seen walking by a checkout station when an employee, or perhaps a manager, allegedly reminds her to pay attention to the store’s one-way aisles.

“Seriously?” the woman asks repeatedly, before slamming her hands against an acrylic glass barrier that separates the employees from the shoppers.

She then begins picking up objects from the floor, and tossing them across the shop, before walking over to the wine display, where she pulls several bottles off the shelves. The bottles shatter on the ground, leaving a pool of wine on the floor.

“I’ve done nothing wrong!” she shouts as she leaves the store. She then adds, “Now I have!” as she once again slams against the barrier.

Co-op Foods’ chief executive, Jo Whitfield, remarked on the incident in a letter to the prime minister, in which she and other representatives of retail outlets called for stricter penalties for those who violate current COVID-19 safety guidelines.

“The role played by shop workers in serving their communities is nothing short of amazing, yet they have to contend with unprecedented levels of violence and abuse on a daily basis,” Whitfield said, per the Times.

To her point, incidents of disobedience or even violence have been recorded stateside as well, with defiant, maskless customers screaming at the staff at supermarkets and Walmart locations, as well as fast-food restaurants including KFC and Taco Bell.

Retailers in the U.K. have also claimed they were coughed on, spit on, and even assaulted by customers who were told to comply with their health and safety measures, per the letter.

In writing to the prime minster, those retailers are hoping parliament passes a bill that seeks to re-classify an assault on a retail worker as an aggregated offence, the Times reports.