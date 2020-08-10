Woman refuses to wear mask at Long Island supermarket, hurls vicious insults at employee enforcing rule

Clean up in the frozen foods section.

Footage going viral on social media appears to show a woman yelling at a supermarket employee — and threatening to beat up the worker — over the store's mask policy. While this video isn't dated, it is the latest to show a public confrontation breaking out over mask guidelines.

A post containing the footage was uploaded on Saturday night to Twitter, where it has since been viewed more than 78,000 times. According to the uploader, the video was filmed at a Long Island grocery store. Several news outlets, such as the Daily News, have identified the store as the King Kullen supermarket in Massapequa.

Fox News contacted the Massapequa store about the footage but the store would not provide comment or confirm that the incident occurred there.

WARNING: FOOTAGE CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

In the video, a woman was recorded spewing an expletive-filled tirade against an unseen person. At one point, however, the maskless woman calls the other woman dumb (among other insults) and says, “that’s why you work in a supermarket.”

The maskless woman also threatens her unseen target and hurls multiple, expletive-filled insults at her. At one point, she yells, “Don’t put your communist crap on me.”

The unseen woman can be heard yelling back at the maskless woman, hurling insults of her own. The footage doesn’t show how the altercation began, but the Daily News reports that it started when the woman was told that she needed to put on a mask.

This footage is just the latest story to surface involving face masks in public places. Of the more recent incidents, Fox News previously reported that workers at Incredible Pizza Company in Missouri were sprayed with mace after asking a group of customers not wearing face masks to leave. A 27-year-old woman was issued a summons over the incident.