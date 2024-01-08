10 tailgating items for your Super Bowl Sunday

Come Super Bowl Sunday, you'll want to have everything you need to throw an unforgettable tailgate party. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just love an excuse to party with your friends, Amazon has a ton of items that can help your tailgate party be the go-to event on game day.

Our list offers beer accessories, parking lot games to keep yourself entertained and team-branded swag to help you show your loyalty.

Make sure you’re getting the most out of your gifts by signing up for a Prime membership. The benefits include fast, free delivery, access to invite-only deals and the option to Buy With Prime. Most purchases can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your holiday shopping today.

These 10 items can help you show up to the Super Bowl ready to celebrate.

Metal football coolers $49.99

To help you keep all your game-day beer cold, fill these metal football-themed cooler tubs with ice and throw the beer in for a few minutes. You’ll have ice-cold beer before, during and after the game!

Football-themed throw blanket $25.99

You’ll be thankful to have this warm throw blanket which also helps you stick to the football theme of the day. The blanket comes in two sizes and a bunch of styles, so every member of the family can stay warm.

4-foot folding table $59.95

A folding table always comes in handy, especially during your tailgate party. You can lay out your food and drinks and easily fold the table up and store it when it’s time to pack up.

Set of folding chairs $63.99

Tailgate parties last for hours, so be prepared with this set of easily collapsible folding chairs. These heavy-duty chairs with side pockets can help you relax while you crack a cold beer.

Portable grill $29.99, was $39.99

Whether you’re cooking hot dogs or burgers, a portable charcoal grill makes cooking easy and equally as tasty. Simply dump the charcoal and collapse the grill when it's not in use, and you have the perfect on-the-go cooking option.

NFL team Bluetooth speaker $19.99 - $30.59

To make sure you can hear your music over blasting speakers, get yourself your own Bluetooth speaker. These speakers come branded with your favorite NFL team, letting you listen to music in style.

Football-themed cornhole boards $79.99

Cornhole is a hugely popular game, and you’ll be a big hit with these football-themed cornhole boards. The boards easily fold-up and come with a carrying case for your bean bags.

Football party supply kit $23.98

Serving food at your tailgate? This party supply pack includes everything from plates to tablecloths to napkins. This makes clean-up as easy as it gets.

Football-themed grill accessory kit $14.99 - $36.99

If you’re the grill-master of the group, this grill accessory kit includes everything you need to serve up anything you’re cooking. You’ll get tongs, forks, a basting brush, an oil bowl, wire cleaning brush, seasoning bottles and a football-shaped spatula, all in the color of your choosing.

NFL-themed bottle openers $4.99 - $6.99

No matter what beer you’re drinking, an NFL-branded bottle opener can help. You can easily hang it from your keys, so you never lose it, and show your pride for your favorite team.