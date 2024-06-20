Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

Red, white and blue pretzels for a tasty, patriotic snack: Get the recipe

How to make red, white and blue pretzels for July 4 this year

By Perri Ormont Blumberg Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 2

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here.

Pretzels are a salty, crunchy favorite among snackers.

This Fourth of July, though, sweeten ‘em up and show your patriotic pride with an innovative recipe from Midwestern food blogger Cara Lanz.

"Here in Minnesota lake country, the Fourth of July is a week-long celebration with family and friends," Lanz of midwesternholidays.com told Fox News Digital.

"Making these flag pretzels is a fun activity to do together, and snacking on them is a delicious way to keep our energy up for all the festivities."

FYI: While in many recipes it’s OK to use different shaped foods interchangeably, here it’s important to purchase the "snaps" checkerboard-style pretzels to achieve the flag-inspired presentation.

red-white-and-blue-pretzels-close-up

Ring in Independence Day with this festive and colorful pretzel recipe that serves as the perfect holiday snack. (Cara Lanz, Midwesternholidays.com)

Red, white and blue flag pretzels by Cara Lanz of midwesternholidays.com

Makes 70 pretzels

Prep time: 60 minutes

Cook time: 0 minutes

red-white-and-blue-pretzels-recipe

The key to resembling the nation's flag is to grab the "snaps" checkerboard style pretzels to achieve the perfect flag shape. (Cara Lanz, Midwesternholidays.com)

Ingredients

  • ¾ cup blue candy melts
  • 3 ¼ teaspoons oil, divided
  • Red, white and blue sprinkles
red-white-and-blue-pretzels-from-above

Melt red, white and blue candy melts before dipping each pretzel in the colored chocolates to best resemble "Old Glory." (Cara Lanz, Midwesternholidays.com)

Directions

1. Prepare two baking sheets with parchment paper or waxed paper.

2. Melt white candy melts with two teaspoons of oil in the microwave until smooth. Drop several pretzel snaps into the melted candy and turn to coat. 

Use a fork to lift each pretzel out of the candy coating, and tap it onto the side of the bowl to remove excess coating. Arrange pretzel snaps horizontally on the prepared baking sheets. Reheat candy coating as needed.

3. In a small microwave-safe bowl, melt red candy melts with ½ teaspoon oil until smooth. With a spoon or zip-top bag with the corner snipped off, drizzle or pipe the red chocolate over the white chocolate-covered pretzels in horizontal stripes. 

Set the pretzels in the refrigerator for 5-10 minutes to harden.

4. Line the countertop or baking sheets with clean sheets of parchment paper or waxed paper.

5. In a medium microwave-safe bowl, melt blue candy melts with ¾ teaspoon oil until smooth. One by one, gently remove any excess hardened red chocolate from the edges of each pretzel. Dip the left side of each pretzel into the melted blue candy melts.

6. Hold the dipped pretzel over a small bowl and sprinkle the wet blue coating with sprinkles, letting the excess fall into the bowl. Place onto the parchment paper to dry.

RW&B-chocolate-covered-pretzels-split

If you are looking for the perfect snack to munch on during your Fourth of July celebrations, consider trying these patriotic pretzels that will wow your friends. (Cara Lanz, Midwesternholidays.com)

This original recipe is owned by midwesternholidays.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.