Red, white and blue pretzels for a tasty, patriotic snack: Get the recipe

Pretzels are a salty, crunchy favorite among snackers.

This Fourth of July, though, sweeten ‘em up and show your patriotic pride with an innovative recipe from Midwestern food blogger Cara Lanz.

"Here in Minnesota lake country, the Fourth of July is a week-long celebration with family and friends," Lanz of midwesternholidays.com told Fox News Digital.

"Making these flag pretzels is a fun activity to do together, and snacking on them is a delicious way to keep our energy up for all the festivities."

FYI: While in many recipes it’s OK to use different shaped foods interchangeably, here it’s important to purchase the "snaps" checkerboard-style pretzels to achieve the flag-inspired presentation.

Red, white and blue flag pretzels by Cara Lanz of midwesternholidays.com

Makes 70 pretzels

Prep time: 60 minutes

Cook time: 0 minutes

Ingredients

70 pretzel snaps

12 ounces white candy melts

½ cup red candy melts

¾ cup blue candy melts

3 ¼ teaspoons oil, divided

Red, white and blue sprinkles

Directions

1. Prepare two baking sheets with parchment paper or waxed paper.

2. Melt white candy melts with two teaspoons of oil in the microwave until smooth. Drop several pretzel snaps into the melted candy and turn to coat.

Use a fork to lift each pretzel out of the candy coating, and tap it onto the side of the bowl to remove excess coating. Arrange pretzel snaps horizontally on the prepared baking sheets. Reheat candy coating as needed.

3. In a small microwave-safe bowl, melt red candy melts with ½ teaspoon oil until smooth. With a spoon or zip-top bag with the corner snipped off, drizzle or pipe the red chocolate over the white chocolate-covered pretzels in horizontal stripes.

Set the pretzels in the refrigerator for 5-10 minutes to harden.

4. Line the countertop or baking sheets with clean sheets of parchment paper or waxed paper.

5. In a medium microwave-safe bowl, melt blue candy melts with ¾ teaspoon oil until smooth. One by one, gently remove any excess hardened red chocolate from the edges of each pretzel. Dip the left side of each pretzel into the melted blue candy melts.

6. Hold the dipped pretzel over a small bowl and sprinkle the wet blue coating with sprinkles, letting the excess fall into the bowl. Place onto the parchment paper to dry.

This original recipe is owned by midwesternholidays.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.