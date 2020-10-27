Expand / Collapse search
Stouffer's, the frozen food brand, is debuting a merch shop featuring its own clothing

By Michael Bartiromo | Fox News
Now that we’re entering the ninth month since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared a national emergency, it’s very likely that your boss has finally relaxed the dress code at your daily Zoom meetings.

And just in time, too.

Stouffer’s — a brand synonymous with the frozen-food aisle of your grocery store — is debuting a line of apparel that includes sweatshirts, T-shirts, and even a fanny pack that will enable fans to display their (clearly) overzealous love for frozen lasagna or macaroni and cheese.

The store isn't online just yet, although Stouffer's promises even more merch in time for the holidays.

“Mac & Cheese is self-care,” reads one of the cheese-yellow shirts planned for sale. “Live. Laugh. Love. Lasagna,” is printed on another shirt.

The collection also includes a mug and the fanny pack, which will become available on Nov. 17, at the ShopStouffers.com site.

“Additional pieces will be added to the shop throughout the holiday shopping season,” a spokesperson for the brand confirmed, in a subtle hint that we should be sending noodle-emblazoned T-shirts to our loved ones on Christmas Day.

Oh, right, and they sell lasagna too.

As strange as it may seem, Stouffer’s is far from the only major brand to debut a merch store in the hopes of selling apparel. In recent months, McDonald’s has shored up its pajama offerings, while Chipotle added “Chips and Guac” sandals to its apparel line. Maybe most bafflingly, however, was Franzia’s announcement (yes, Franzia the boxed-wine company) that it had launched an online shop with swimsuits, necklaces and Franzia-dispensing backpacks.