McDonald’s celebrating 25 years of the McFlurry with 'B-Day Suit' pajamas

It’s time to celebrate in “2020 style.”

McDonald’s is marking the 25th anniversary of its famous (and infamous) McFlurry dessert by releasing limited-edition loungewear this week.

The fast food chain announced the launch of the “McFlurry 25th B-Day Suit” on Wednesday, saying the sets are “perfectly tailored for these not-so-normal times to give fans the feel-good celebration they need this year.”

According to the announcement, the “B-Day Suits” are yellow and are patterned with three McFlurry flavors including Oreo, M&Ms and Chips Ahoy, a new limited-edition flavor.

The shirt has an insulated pocket “to keep your McFlurry dessert chilled” and deep pockets in the shorts “to store your spoon,” according to a description of the outfit on the website.

The unisex loungewear sets will be available starting on Friday for $25, while supplies last, and a coupon for a free snack-size McFlurry comes with each “B-Day Suit.”

“From video-chat birthday wishes to home-made sign car parades, we know birthdays look a little different in 2020,” David Tovar, McDonald’s vice president of U.S. communications said in a statement.

“As a go-to birthday party destination for generations, we knew we couldn’t let 25 years of the McFlurry pass us by without a special celebration…2020 style,” Tovar added. “We’re thrilled to give fans a new way to celebrate at-home and experience feel-good birthday moments with McDonald’s by offering the one-of-a-kind McFlurry 25th B-Day Suit.”

According to the McDonald’s announcement, the McFlurry was created in 1995 by a Canadian McDonald’s owner and operator.

The soft-serve treat mixed with candy and cookies is now served internationally in a variety of flavors.

