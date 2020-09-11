Franzia, famous for its boxed wine, launches online shop featuring swimsuits, wine-dispensing backpack

Drinking wine from a box is so pedestrian. The cool people are drinking it from backpacks now!

Franzia, a company so synonymous with affordable boxed wine that the mere mention of its name brings back memories of every bachelorette party you've ever been to, has launched an entire online shop of Franzia-themed merchandise and accessories including swimsuits, socks, and even a wine-dispensing backpack.

“There is a special kind of friendship formed around a box of Franzia that turns friends into ‘Franz,’” said Jeff Dubiel, the chief marketing officer at Franzia’s parent company, The Wine Group, in a press release. “Our goal is to connect with these consumers throughout all of life’s friendship moments by continually offering new ways to interact with the brand.

“With our line of merchandise, we are giving our biggest ‘Franz’ fun new options for sharing how they are Franzia ‘Franz for Life,’” added Dubiel, really doubling-down on that Franz/friends pun.

Among the stranger items included in the line, Franzia fans can purchase the aforementioned wine-dispensing backpack ($32) a Franzia one-piece swimsuit ($45), a pair of Franzia “Franzship” necklaces ($30 for both), and Franzia boxer shorts ($20), among the dozen or so other clothing items and accessories offered in the online shop.

“Following this initial launch, Franzia will continue to add new items to the collection,” the brand further confirmed.

In addition to its apparel, Franzia is also, y’know, still going to try to sell wine to consumers. And to that end, the company is also debuting two new 5-liter box offerings (Sauvignon Blanc and Bold & Jammy Cabernet), as well as two new 500-milliliter tetra boxes for its “Little Franz” line (Moscato and Cabernet Sauvignon).