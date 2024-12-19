America's best steakhouses include 2 restaurants each in 9 states: Is yours among them?

A new survey has revealed the top 25 steakhouses in the United States — with some keen insight into the latest trends on how Americans are enjoying beef.

The top 25 steak spots are found in 16 states, according to Yelp. Nine of these states — California, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Nevada, New York, Oregon, Texas and Washington — have two restaurants each on the list.

The nation's top spot is Penumbra, located in Chicago, Yelp said. Penumbra currently has a perfect five-star rating with nearly 1,000 reviews.

The restaurant is described as "intimate" and romantic, according to Yelp, with steaks that "cut like butter" and are "cooked and seasoned perfectly."

Yelp reviewers also praised the sides at Penumbra.

Three of the top 10 steakhouses are Brazilian-style restaurants, which feature all-you-can-eat meats, Yelp said.

At a Brazilian steakhouse, "meat skewers are slow-grilled over an open flame, then served rodizio style – carved tableside until you say, 'I'm full,'" according to Yelp.

The three Brazilian steakhouses that made the top 10 list are fifth-ranked Fazenda Gaúcha in Bedford, Texas; sixth-ranked Passador Brazilian Steakhouse in Alpharetta, Georgia; and ninth-ranked Brasão Brazilian Steakhouse in Plano, Texas.

Other South American cuisines were featured in the top 10, according to Yelp, including the No. 1-ranked Penumbra, whose menu "reflects the chef's Ecuadorian childhood."

The two Florida restaurants in the top 25 are both Argentinian-inspired, according to Yelp.

These restaurants are No. 4 La Cosecha Argentinian Steakhouse in Medley, Florida, and No. 8 Bunbury in Miami.

Not all the spots on the top 25 list are upscale, fine-dining establishments.

Several restaurants have a much more casual atmosphere and lower price point.

The No. 3 spot, Shay's Steaks in Philadelphia, has a menu centered on sandwiches.

At Shay's Steaks, "the iconic cheesesteak gets a serious upgrade, with filet mignon or prime rib stuffed into each sandwich," Yelp said.

On its Yelp page, Shay's Steaks reviewers claim it is home to the "best Philly cheesesteak ever" and "is the absolute best of the best."

Similarly, at 16th-ranked Steak Shack in Honolulu, Hawaii, customers order from a walk-up window.

The restaurant's specialty – a 6-ounce "steak plate" featuring rice, salad and steak, cooked to order – is priced under $13.

The largest serving at Steak Shack – a 14-ounce "steak plate" – is $22.80.

Customers can also opt for a mixture of chicken and steak.

Yelp's 25 best steakhouses in the U.S. of 2024

1. Penumbra in Chicago, Illinois

2. Halls Chophouse in Charleston, South Carolina

3. Shay's Steaks in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

4. La Cosecha Argentinian Steakhouse in Medley, Florida

5. Fazenda Gaúcha in Bedford, Texas

6. Passador Brazilian Steakhouse in Alpharetta, Georgia

7. Pho Kita Steak & Ribs in Hillsboro, Oregon

8. Bunbury in Miami, Florida

9. Brasão Brazilian Steakhouse in Plano, Texas

10. Bavette's Bar & Boeuf in Chicago, Illinois

11. 4 Charles Prime Rib in New York City, New York

12. Cuerno Bravo Prime Steakhouse in Tacoma, Washington

13. Santa Paula Steak & Hoagie in Santa Paula, California

14. Tuscany Steakhouse in New York City, New York

15. Jesse's Restaurant in Magnolia Springs, Alabama

16. Steak Shack in Honolulu, Hawaii

17. Connors Steak & Seafood in Knoxville, Tennessee

18. Steak 44 in Phoenix, Arizona

19. Cordeiro's Steakhouse in Napa, California

20. The Melrose Grill in Renton, Washington

21. Ocean Prime Las Vegas, Nevada

22. Ox in Portland, Oregon

23. Guerra Steakhouse in Arlington, Virginia

24. Picanha Steak Restaurant in Las Vegas, Nevada

25. Aina Steak & Seafood in Honolulu, Hawaii