What is the 'Impossible Burger' made from?

Plant-based foods are seeing an incredibly meteoric rise in the food industry, especially seeing as such major brands as Burger King and even Disney (which just announced a “new strategic alliance” with Impossible Foods) are embracing the trend.

With the sudden uptick in plant-based foods dominating the market, there still begs a very important question: How exactly are Impossible Burgers made?

What ingredients make up an Impossible Burger?

If you’ve eaten an Impossible Burger before, you may have noticed it doesn't taste much like the frozen veggie burgers that are often found in the supermarket's freezer section. Some argue that the taste is more similar to a typical meat-based burger, with the brand advertising its product as juicy, and having a more smoky flavor.

So what ingredients, exactly, make an Impossible Burger possible?

For one, Impossible Burgers are made from “proteins, flavors, fats and binders” like a typical burger — but according to Impossible Foods’ website, their ingredients are “derived from plants.”

The protein in an Impossible Burger comes from soy and potatoes, while the flavor comes from “Heme (the molecule that makes meat taste like meat), dextrose (a sugar found naturally in fruits and honey), and yeast extract (a natural flavor that adds a savory element).”

Furthermore, the fat is derived from coconut and sunflower oils, which adds that extra "sizzle on the griddle."

Binders, methylcellulose and food starch work in conjunction to hold the plant-based product together, which can allow you to make anything from kebabs, patties, meatballs, and so on.

It should also be noted that Impossible Burgers do contain soy. (A full list of ingredients are available here.)

What are the nutrition facts for an Impossible Burger?

For every 4-ounce serving of an Impossible Burger, there are 0 milligrams of cholesterol, 14 grams of total fat (8 grams of which comes from saturated fat) and 19 grams of protein.

Regarding minerals, a serving contains 25 percent the recommended daily value of iron, 15 percent for potassium and 15 percent for calcium, per the Impossible Foods website.

Impossible Foods, however, notes that these nutrition facts only apply to the patty itself — not the bun or any other condiments that may be added afterward.