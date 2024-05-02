Salad combos that take the cake: Here are top choices, plus some really wacky ones

May is National Salad Month, and roughly 20% of individuals consume a salad on any given day, per the National Library of Medicine at the NIH.

BrightFarms, an indoor farming company, decided to ask Americans about their favorite types of salads to note the occasion.

The company asked 2,000 U.S. adults and shared with SWNS some interesting statistics about the mostly-healthy green meal option.

The company, headquartered in Irvington, New York, found that many people are more likely to select their salad based on the dressing option (56%) — followed by the quality of lettuce (42%).

The survey found that the most popular salad dressing was ranch dressing (50%), followed by Italian (30%) and Caesar (25%).

The survey also found that people prefer romaine lettuce (46%) over iceberg (44%) and spinach (32%).

Some of the most popular salad toppings mentioned were cheese (42%), tomatoes (37%) and bacon (30%) — while croutons were selected by 28% of those surveyed, SWNS reported.

A few interesting toppings were found in the survey as well.

Some people actually like to add bananas, peanut butter, peppermint and even popcorn to their leafy green meals.

Those who eat salads were asked to rank how important the freshness of a salad was — with 57% of them saying it was the "biggest factor."

The company said 78% of the respondents ate at least two salads a week, and the average person is thought to eat leftover salad for up to two days after creation, SWNS noted.

This doesn’t just cover eating at home, however — as 46% said they were actually more likely to eat a salad while dining out than making it at home.

Thirty-four percent of participants also believe salads taste better when someone else prepares them.

Registered dietitian Sarah Heckler of Raleigh, North Carolina, told Fox News Digital that adding avocado slices, nuts, seeds and olive oil to a salad can not only spruce up a leafy green salad, but can also help the body to absorb fat-soluble nutrients.

"Healthy fats also contribute to a feeling of fullness," she said.

She suggested making homemade dressings to mix things up.

"Create a zesty vinaigrette with olive oil, balsamic vinegar, Dijon mustard and a hint of honey," she said. "And fresh herbs, garlic or citrus zest can add an extra kick."

Adding protein to any salad can be great for "both flavor and a sense of fullness," she also said.

She recommended lean proteins such as grilled chicken, chickpeas, salmon, tuna and hard-boiled eggs.

Adding a theme to your salad might also make it more exciting, according to the registered dietician.

"One night may be a southwestern theme, with your salad including BBQ chicken, corn, cilantro, black beans and ranch dressing — and another day may be a Mediterranean theme with a salad that includes grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, olives, feta cheese, garbanzo beans and a Greek-style vinaigrette," she told Fox News Digital.

She continued, "It will help get you out of a boring salad rut, and you may find yourself actually looking forward to a filling, flavorful and healthy lettuce-based meal."

Fox News Digital reached out to BrightFarms for additional comment.

Erica Lamberg contributed to this report.