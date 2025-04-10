Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Restaurants

Restaurant offers food discount to 'skinny' customers who can squeeze through bars

Thailand restaurant criticized for body-shaming in viral videos

By Peter Burke Fox News
Published
close
Restaurant offers discount if 'skinny' customers can fit through bars Video

Restaurant offers discount if 'skinny' customers can fit through bars

A restaurant in Thailand offers customers a discount based on how "skinny" they are. Those who can fit through the narrowest gap are offered a 20% discount, with the discount decreasing as the gaps grow wider.

A restaurant in Thailand is squeezing the savings out of its customers by offering discounts to diners if they can fit their bodies through metal bars of varying widths.

Some tourists stumbled upon the skinny discount at Chiang Mai Breakfast World and decided to try it, as shown in a pair of Instagram videos that have since gone viral.

The videos show a man and a woman trying to squeeze through the bars at the restaurant.

HOT DOG TOWERS ARE A BUDGET-FRIENDLY REPLACEMENT FOR SEAFOOD TOWERS

As shown in the videos, the restaurant has a gate with five different bar widths that correspond to multicolored signs stating each discount. The smaller the gap, the bigger the savings.

There are five total categories: 20% off for customers who can fit through the smallest space, 15% for the next-smallest space, 10% off for the middle space, 5% off for the next-largest opening and full price for those who can only fit through the largest gap.

A man tries squeezing through some green metal discount bars at a restaurant in Thailand.

A man tries squeezing through a restaurant's different-sized discount bars at Chiang Mai Breakfast World in Thailand. (Alexander Dobbins via Storyful)

In one video, the man unsuccessfully attempts to squeeze through the 15% discount space.

COFFEE COSTS A CONTENT CREATOR MORE THAN $340: 'MADE ME FEEL OVERWHELMED'

"You need some butter," one onlooker is heard telling the man in jest.

Defeated, the man moves on to the next tier.

The pain is evident on the man's face as he tries to squeeze through a restaurant's discount bars.

At one point, the man on the video appeared to get stuck trying to squeeze through the restaurant's 15% discount bars. (Alexander Dobbins via Storyful)

That didn't work out so well. At one point in the video, after a bit of a struggle, the man appears to get stuck between the 10% discount bars.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

He eventually gives up and tries the 5% discount bars.

"You're good for 5," the man's friend can be heard, providing positive reinforcement.

A man makes it through a restaurant's 5% discount bars.

A man successfully squeezes through the restaurant's 5% discount bars. (Alexander Dobbins via Storyful)

In the other video, the woman is seen squeezing her way through the 15% discount bars. Someone is heard off-camera saying she made it through twice.

Several people on Instagram criticized the restaurant for body-shaming people.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

"That is sad. It's fat shaming but really it should be health shaming, which drives up the cost of our medical insurance," one Instagram user wrote.

"What if I don't fit in the full price?"

Others seemed to appreciate the creativity of the gimmick.

"We need this across all places, travel…" one person wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"What if I don't fit in the full price?" someone else joked.

Peter Burke is a lifestyle editor with Fox News Digital. 