Restaurant offers food discount to 'skinny' customers who can squeeze through bars

A restaurant in Thailand is squeezing the savings out of its customers by offering discounts to diners if they can fit their bodies through metal bars of varying widths.

Some tourists stumbled upon the skinny discount at Chiang Mai Breakfast World and decided to try it, as shown in a pair of Instagram videos that have since gone viral.

The videos show a man and a woman trying to squeeze through the bars at the restaurant.

HOT DOG TOWERS ARE A BUDGET-FRIENDLY REPLACEMENT FOR SEAFOOD TOWERS

As shown in the videos, the restaurant has a gate with five different bar widths that correspond to multicolored signs stating each discount. The smaller the gap, the bigger the savings.

There are five total categories: 20% off for customers who can fit through the smallest space, 15% for the next-smallest space, 10% off for the middle space, 5% off for the next-largest opening and full price for those who can only fit through the largest gap.

In one video, the man unsuccessfully attempts to squeeze through the 15% discount space.

COFFEE COSTS A CONTENT CREATOR MORE THAN $340: 'MADE ME FEEL OVERWHELMED'

"You need some butter," one onlooker is heard telling the man in jest.

Defeated, the man moves on to the next tier.

That didn't work out so well. At one point in the video, after a bit of a struggle, the man appears to get stuck between the 10% discount bars.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

He eventually gives up and tries the 5% discount bars.

"You're good for 5," the man's friend can be heard, providing positive reinforcement.

In the other video, the woman is seen squeezing her way through the 15% discount bars. Someone is heard off-camera saying she made it through twice.

Several people on Instagram criticized the restaurant for body-shaming people.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

"That is sad. It's fat shaming but really it should be health shaming, which drives up the cost of our medical insurance," one Instagram user wrote.

"What if I don't fit in the full price?"

Others seemed to appreciate the creativity of the gimmick.

"We need this across all places, travel…" one person wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"What if I don't fit in the full price?" someone else joked.