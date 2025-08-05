Raw milk from Florida farm sickens 21 people, including 6 children, health officials say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An outbreak of E. coli and Campylobacter tied to raw milk from a Florida farm has sickened 21 people, including six children, state health officials said.

The Florida Department of Health issued a bulletin on Monday warning about the risks of drinking raw milk after 21 people, among them six kids under the age of 10, fell ill.

Seven of the cases involved hospitalizations. "Severe complications" have been reported for at least two individuals, Florida health officials said.

The illnesses are "linked to consumption of raw milk from the same farm," according to the bulletin.

Raw milk is dairy milk that has not been pasteurized, a process that removes disease-causing germs by heating milk to a high enough temperature for a certain length of time, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"In Florida, raw milk can only be sold for non-human consumption as pet or animal food, which limits regulation efforts of sanitary practices," the Florida Department of Health said.

"Containers must have a label clearly stating that the raw milk is for animal consumption only."

"Sanitation practices in this farm are of particular concern due to the number of cases."

Because of the recent cases, the Florida Department of Health said it issued the bulletin "to assist Floridians in making informed decisions about their health."

"Sanitation practices in this farm are of particular concern due to the number of cases," the bulletin said.

Raw milk has seen a surge in popularity amid the Make America Healthy Again movement.

But it's a drink that remains unregulated at the federal level, with individual states left to decide whether it's deemed safe for human consumption.

"Many people consume raw milk safely," the Florida Department of Health said.

However, raw milk can contain disease-causing bacteria that can lead to diarrhea, vomiting and stomach cramps, according to the CDC.

"Choosing pasteurized milk is the best way to safely enjoy the nutritional benefits of milk," the CDC states on its website.

Florida health officials haven't revealed the name of the farm linked to the outbreak.