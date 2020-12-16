Popeyes brings back its ugly Christmas sweater less than 10 days before Christmas

Popeyes, which on Monday released its chocolate beignet-inspired hoodies, is back with the return of a fan favorite: the ugly christmas sweater. And it's being released just in time for your company's holiday Zoom party.

The sweater, which, much like the chain’s celebrated sandwich launched and sold out last year, features a new design while keeping with the iconic orange-and-white motif. The 2020 version of the sweater comes with a red band showcasing what appears to be the brand’s iconic chicken sandwich, and in the center is a cartoon chicken wearing a festive hat and scarf while standing betwixt the aforementioned chicken sandwiches.

But beyond wearing sandwich-inspired fashions to your Christmas Zoom party, Popeyes also wants to help you give back. So for each ugly sweater sold, 100% of the profits will be donated to the Popeyes Foundation, which provides relief to families and children in need, per a press release.

The ugly Christmas sweaters are available at UglyChristmasSweater.com for $44.95 while supplies last.