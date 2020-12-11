Popeyes selling chocolate beignets nationwide for limited time

Have your beignet and wear it, too.

Popeyes is feeling the spirit of the season and launching its chocolate beignets nationwide for all customers to indulge in chocolatey goodness this holiday. But that’s not all – the chain is also debuting a beignet-themed sweatshirt to wear while you stuff your face full of sugar.

The limited-time, New Orleans-style pastry is stuffed with Hershey’s chocolate and covered with powdered sugar, according to a press release shared with Fox News. The dessert will come in three-, six- and 12-piece options.

MCDONALD’S OPENS BARBER SHOP, OFFERS '90S-INSPIRED 'GOLDEN M' HAIRCUT

Though the French doughnut is only available from the fast-food chain for a limited time, fans can continue to boast their love of deep-fried dough with Popeyes’ $35 beignet hoodie – a black pullover featuring what appears to be a dusting of powdered sugar around the collar as well as on the sleeves and pocket that will “camouflage the inevitable mess” that comes from eating a chocolate beignet.

FRITO-LAY LETS YOU MAKE DREAM SNACK PACK WITH ONLY YOUR FAVORITE POTATO CHIP FLAVORS

If you’re really looking to blow your diet by inhaling tons of chocolate, these hot chocolate boards will likely pair well, too.