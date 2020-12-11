Expand / Collapse search
Popeyes selling chocolate beignets nationwide for limited time

The brand also debuted a pastry-themed sweatshirt

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
Have your beignet and wear it, too.

Popeyes is feeling the spirit of the season and launching its chocolate beignets nationwide for all customers to indulge in chocolatey goodness this holiday. But that’s not all – the chain is also debuting a beignet-themed sweatshirt to wear while you stuff your face full of sugar.

Why use a napkin when you can just wipe your hands on a $35 sweatshirt?

The limited-time, New Orleans-style pastry is stuffed with Hershey’s chocolate and covered with powdered sugar, according to a press release shared with Fox News. The dessert will come in three-, six- and 12-piece options.

The sweet treat is available nationwide for a limited time only.

Though the French doughnut is only available from the fast-food chain for a limited time, fans can continue to boast their love of deep-fried dough with Popeyes’ $35 beignet hoodie – a black pullover featuring what appears to be a dusting of powdered sugar around the collar as well as on the sleeves and pocket that will “camouflage the inevitable mess” that comes from eating a chocolate beignet.

If you’re really looking to blow your diet by inhaling tons of chocolate, these hot chocolate boards will likely pair well, too.

