Diplo claims Popeyes sent him chicken sandwiches on a private jet

For anyone looking to get a few of the apparently impossible-to-find chicken sandwiches at Popeyes, all you have to do is get rich and famous.

Producer and DJ Diplo is claiming that Popeyes sent him some of its supposedly “sold-out” sandwiches in a private jet. Based on the photo, it looks like they sent him enough sandwiches to keep him satisfied for at least a couple of days.

The Instagram post showed Diplo standing at the door of a private jet bearing the Popeyes logo holding two bags apparently full of the popular sandwiches.

The photo was captioned, “Popeye’s heard I wanted to try their sandwich so they sent me some in a jet.... Wendy’s your move.”

Popeyes said Tuesday the demand for the new creation has exceeded expectations so greatly since its Aug. 12 nationwide launch that it’s sold out of the inventory that had been expected to last through the end of September.

In a statement to Fox News, a spokesperson for the fast-food chain shared the surprising statistic.

“In fact, Popeyes aggressively forecasted demand through the end of September and has already sold through that inventory,” the statement read. “As a result, Popeyes restaurants across the country are expected to sell out of the Chicken Sandwich by the end of this week. We, along with our suppliers, are working tirelessly to bring the new sandwich back to guests as soon as possible.”

Popeyes did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment on Diplo’s claim.

Fox News' Alexandra Deabler contributed to this report.